Ghana Has Many Seers, But Few Interpreters+

Our religious space is overflowing with visions and dreams, but without sound interpretation, they remain mysteries that stir fear more than they guide action.

On any given week in Ghana, you can tune into a radio or TV broadcast, scroll through social media, or attend a church service and hear someone declare, “The Lord showed me…,” or “In the realm of the spirit, I saw….” The visions range from impending floods to political upsets, celebrity deaths, and even football match outcomes.

We are a nation rich in “seers” --- pastors, prophets, and self-proclaimed visionaries who speak of what they have been shown. But seeing is only half of the journey. What Ghana desperately lacks are the Josephs and Daniels of our time. People who can interpret what they have seen with clarity, depth, and actionable wisdom.

A dream without interpretation is like a coded message with no key; it may stir our emotions, but it cannot guide our actions. Intriguing, but ultimately useless. Pharaoh’s dream of fat and lean cows would have meant nothing, and Egypt would have starved if Joseph had not explained its meaning and guided preparations. Nebuchadnezzar’s visions of strange statues would have been forgotten if Daniel had not provided understanding. In both cases, the interpreter was the key to transformation. Throughout history, societies were saved or transformed not simply because someone had a vision, but because someone with discernment could explain what it meant and what steps to take. Interpretation bridges the gap between mystery and meaning.

Some of these declarations are dramatic, painted with vivid imagery that captures public attention. Others are couched in cryptic phrases like, “I see darkness over a certain leader,” or “The Lord showed me an empty chair in high places.” Yet, far too often, the meaning remains locked away, because those who see lack the gift, or discipline to interpret.

Sadly, in today’s Ghana, too many visions are delivered without this vital step. In the run-up to the 2020 and 2024 elections, our airwaves were flooded with “prophecies”, some claiming a particular party would win, others warning of chaos, and a few declaring divine judgment on specific political leaders. But when the dust settled, many of these visions were exposed as vague, contradictory, or irrelevant. The public was left not enlightened, but confused and in some cases, fearful.

The unfortunate helicopter crash of August 6, 2025 was predicted by Owusu Bempah, Nigel Gaisie, Eric Boah-Uche, and aptly by Prophet Roja who mentioned that the plane was going to travel from Accra to Kumasi. He also advised that if possible, anyone who did not urgently need to travel by air on that day should postpone their trip. The question Ghanaians are all asking is: why did these men of God not do something to avert the disaster? Today, we risk losing the value of dreams and visions when we only collect them as stories but do not seek or develop the gift of interpretation. Without interpreters, we may miss warnings, waste opportunities, or fail to act in time.

This trend isn’t limited to politics. Consider these common scenarios, where a prophet warns of a deadly accident on a specific highway but offers no practical or spiritual guidance to prevent it. A pastor claims to see the death of a prominent musician but does nothing, yet announces it publicly. Another declares that a national disaster is imminent but speaks in parables, leaving interpretation open to endless manipulation. Such pronouncements are not harmless. They can incite panic, damage reputations, erode trust in genuine spiritual gifts, and reduce prophecy to a spectacle.

The real problem is not the absence of dreams or visions, but the neglect of spiritual discipline. It is easier to see than to understand. Interpretation requires prayer, scriptural grounding, and the humility to wait for God’s meaning before rushing to the microphone. It is not enough to say what you saw; you must also explain what it means and what should be done.

The Apostle Paul made this clear in 1 Corinthians 14: “If the trumpet gives an uncertain sound, who shall prepare himself for the battle?” (v. 8). A prophetic word should be clear, understandable, and edifying. Anything less, risks becoming noise, exciting in the moment, but useless for preparation.

We, the public, also have a role to play. We must stop treating every dramatic pronouncement as gospel truth and start demanding clarity, responsibility, and accountability. Just as journalists are expected to fact-check before publishing, spiritual leaders should be expected to seek God’s full counsel before declaring visions that can shape public perception and national mood.

Ghana does not need more alarm bells; it needs more compasses. It is time for our seers to mature into interpreters. People who can bridge the gap between revelation and application, who can turn visions into wisdom, and who understand that true prophecy is not for performance, but for guidance. Until then, we will remain a nation that hears much but understands little, collecting mysteries while missing the message.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews. My specialty is Citations Management.

