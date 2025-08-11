Coca-Cola Ghana cuts price of 300ml bottles to GH¢5.00, invites Ghanaians to ‘Share a Coke’

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited has given Ghanaians a fresh reason to celebrate by reducing the price of its popular 300ml plastic bottles of Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite from GH¢6.00 to GH¢5.00.

The company says the price cut is part of its ongoing Share a Coke campaign, designed to bring people together through simple moments of joy. Shoppers can now enjoy their favourite drinks for less while sharing personalised bottles bearing names like Kofi, Adwoa, Kwabena, and Ama.

“Whether it’s sharing a laugh, connecting with loved ones, or making memories, your personalised Coke bottle is waiting for you at your favourite joint,” the company said in a statement.

Coca-Cola is also taking the celebration online, encouraging customers to post their special Share a Coke moments on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag #ShareACoke. Participants stand a chance to win exciting giveaways, turning everyday interactions into cherished memories.

The personalised bottles are available nationwide in shopping malls, supermarkets, retail stores, and other outlets.

With the campaign slogan Share the magic. Share a Coke—now for less, the brand is inviting Ghanaians to rediscover the magic in every moment, one bottle at a time.