ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Coca-Cola Ghana cuts price of 300ml bottles to GH¢5.00, invites Ghanaians to ‘Share a Coke’

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
Business & Finance Coca-Cola Ghana cuts price of 300ml bottles to GH¢5.00, invites Ghanaians to ‘Share a Coke’
MON, 11 AUG 2025

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited has given Ghanaians a fresh reason to celebrate by reducing the price of its popular 300ml plastic bottles of Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite from GH¢6.00 to GH¢5.00.

The company says the price cut is part of its ongoing Share a Coke campaign, designed to bring people together through simple moments of joy. Shoppers can now enjoy their favourite drinks for less while sharing personalised bottles bearing names like Kofi, Adwoa, Kwabena, and Ama.

“Whether it’s sharing a laugh, connecting with loved ones, or making memories, your personalised Coke bottle is waiting for you at your favourite joint,” the company said in a statement.

Coca-Cola is also taking the celebration online, encouraging customers to post their special Share a Coke moments on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag #ShareACoke. Participants stand a chance to win exciting giveaways, turning everyday interactions into cherished memories.

The personalised bottles are available nationwide in shopping malls, supermarkets, retail stores, and other outlets.

With the campaign slogan Share the magic. Share a Coke—now for less, the brand is inviting Ghanaians to rediscover the magic in every moment, one bottle at a time.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia

43 minutes ago

C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders

47 minutes ago

Were going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — Tema Traditional Council We're going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — T...

47 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Don’t ignore prophecies, not all prophets are looking for money – Speaker advise...

1 hour ago

Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

2 hours ago

‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ — NPP ‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ ...

2 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong ‘Nana Konadu Yiadom III was a mother to us all’ — Kennedy Agyapong mourns late A...

3 hours ago

Govt to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million Gov't to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin Don’t take prophecies for granted; not all of them are fake — Speaker Bagbin urg...

3 hours ago

NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kwasi Kwarteng NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line