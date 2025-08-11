ModernGhana logo
C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
The Agona West Municipal Assembly has directed workers of the Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation to fine people who flout environmental laws on the spot.

The move is to ensure that the directive given by President John Dramani Mahama that the presidency would use sanitation as one of the key indicators to assess the Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies performance in office is achieved.

Mr Mark Dzodzodze, the Agona West Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer, told the media after a six-hour clean-up exercise held over the weekend at Agona Swedru that offenders would pay on the spot fine to help check unsanitary practices.

The massive exercise, organised monthly, was attended by chiefs, queenmothers, market queens, identifiable groups, including the various security services and drivers.

The entire workforce of Mary King Supper market and staff of Agona West Municipal Assembly also took part in the exercise, which saw gutters desilted, streets neatly swept and overgrown weeds cleared in the Agona Swedru town.

The Environmental Officer said people who indiscriminately dump rubbish on the streets and in gutters would be apprehended and punished to serve as deterrent, and also ensure clean and sound environment.

Mr Dzodzodze said keeping a clean environment was a shared responsibility to help curtail malaria, cholera and other communicable diseases that were among the10 top diseases recorded at the various health facilities in the Municipality, especially Swedru Municipal government hospital.

He said good sanitation was key to healthy mind and body and everybody must keep clean environment.

The Environmental Officer said his outfit had sent letters to all departments, super markets, churches, mosques and clubs to maintain their surroundings clean to avert diseases.

Mr Dzodzodze cautioned store and shop owners who failed to participate anytime there was a clean-up exercise, but immediately open their shops afterwards to stop the practice or face prosecution.

He commended the various organisations and clubs including Swedruman Council of Chiefs for their massive participation in the exercise and expressed optimism that next month's exercise would be massive.

Mr Eric Gyamfi Odoom, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, though mourning the death of the eight victims of the recent military helicopter crash, also participated in the exercise.

GNA

