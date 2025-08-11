ModernGhana logo
Lower Axim Paramount Chief attributes helicopter crash to gov't's true commitment to galamsey fight

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
MON, 11 AUG 2025

Awulae Attibrukusu III, the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area, has attributed the recent helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight State officials, to government's commitment to the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) activities.

He stated that the assignment which led to the death of the two ministers and six others, was a step to ensure sustainable small scale mining activities, for the youth to end the wanton destruction of the land, water bodies and forest reserves.

Awulae Attibrukusu was speaking to the media on the side-lines, after the Lower Axim Traditional Council held a meeting in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

He, on behalf of the Lower Axim Traditional Council joined the President, government, families and the people of Ghana to mourn the victims of the tragic incident, particularly the two ministers of state.

He paid special tribute to the memories of Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Minister of Defence, and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, describing them as workaholics who laid down their lives for environmental sustainability.

He said, “It is quite an unfortunate incident that at a time government is going to find a better alternative to sustainable livelihoods to abate the galamsey nuisance in the country, the two ministers of state and the other six on board the helicopter had to die in such a horrible manner.”

The Paramount Chief prayed to God to forgive the shortcomings of the departed souls and grant them mercy.

GNA

