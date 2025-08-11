ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GloryHill Foundation marks 10years of service, graduates 125 Women at Northern Women Entrepreneurship Conference

By Ibrahim Nurudeen II Contributor
Regional News GloryHill Foundation marks 10years of service, graduates 125 Women at Northern Women Entrepreneurship Conference
MON, 11 AUG 2025

The GloryHill Women Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has celebrated its 10th anniversary with the graduation of 125 women who completed training in various vocational skills in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The milestone event marked a decade of service, mentorship, and capacity building, during which the foundation has empowered over 6,000 women through leadership development and provided more than 600 with practical vocational skills — all supported through internal funding and individual donors.

Speaking to the media, co-founder Mrs. Gloria Dede A. Abiwu said the foundation, since its establishment in 2015, has focused on supporting vulnerable women, particularly single mothers, to help them achieve self-reliance.

She noted that the graduating class had undergone free training in soap making, cake decoration, makeup, graphic design, beading, hairdressing, and other skills. Mrs. Abiwu urged young female entrepreneurs to take initiative rather than remain idle and appealed for more sponsorship and partnerships to expand the foundation’s reach and impact.

The special guest of honour, Dr. Naazia Ibrahim, Deputy Secretary General for General Operations at UNESCO Ghana, encouraged women in northern Ghana to think beyond regional boundaries and seize opportunities across Ghana, Africa, and the global market.

“Women are ready, but what they need is visibility and the courage to break barriers that limit their participation and leadership in society,” she said, reminding participants that success is a gradual journey requiring patience and resilience.

Also sharing her personal story, Andrew Forwson, Managing Director of Tekura Designs and a carpenter by profession, spoke about the importance of community, family, and self in building success. She urged women to see themselves as powerful agents of change and called for more platforms to share women’s stories as a means of inspiring and strengthening collective resilience.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Our helicopters are flying coffins — Ashaiman MP 'Our helicopters are flying coffins' — Ashaiman MP

22 minutes ago

Ernest Yaw Kumi One-week celebration for late Ernest Yaw Kumi set for August 29

22 minutes ago

MANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe questions where €13bn borrowed for Air Force went

28 minutes ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko mourns Asantehemaa, extols Asantehene’s leadership

33 minutes ago

Areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance Areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance

50 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and current NPP flagbearer (on the left). Prophet William Braham, General Overseer, Realm of Light (on the right) “Bawumia will win 75% of NPP flagbearer race in 2026” — Prophet William Braham

54 minutes ago

Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of results - Benjamin Quashie Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of re...

2 hours ago

Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale

2 hours ago

Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders

2 hours ago

NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adansi Akrofuom NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adan...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line