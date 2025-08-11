GloryHill Foundation marks 10years of service, graduates 125 Women at Northern Women Entrepreneurship Conference

The GloryHill Women Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has celebrated its 10th anniversary with the graduation of 125 women who completed training in various vocational skills in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The milestone event marked a decade of service, mentorship, and capacity building, during which the foundation has empowered over 6,000 women through leadership development and provided more than 600 with practical vocational skills — all supported through internal funding and individual donors.

Speaking to the media, co-founder Mrs. Gloria Dede A. Abiwu said the foundation, since its establishment in 2015, has focused on supporting vulnerable women, particularly single mothers, to help them achieve self-reliance.

She noted that the graduating class had undergone free training in soap making, cake decoration, makeup, graphic design, beading, hairdressing, and other skills. Mrs. Abiwu urged young female entrepreneurs to take initiative rather than remain idle and appealed for more sponsorship and partnerships to expand the foundation’s reach and impact.

The special guest of honour, Dr. Naazia Ibrahim, Deputy Secretary General for General Operations at UNESCO Ghana, encouraged women in northern Ghana to think beyond regional boundaries and seize opportunities across Ghana, Africa, and the global market.

“Women are ready, but what they need is visibility and the courage to break barriers that limit their participation and leadership in society,” she said, reminding participants that success is a gradual journey requiring patience and resilience.

Also sharing her personal story, Andrew Forwson, Managing Director of Tekura Designs and a carpenter by profession, spoke about the importance of community, family, and self in building success. She urged women to see themselves as powerful agents of change and called for more platforms to share women’s stories as a means of inspiring and strengthening collective resilience.