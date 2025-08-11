Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised the late Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.

According to the 2024 New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Nana Konadu Yiadom III was a symbol of unity, grace, and candour, who welcomed everyone regardless of their background.

In a social media post on Monday, August 11, Dr. Bawumia said the late Queen Mother’s words of encouragement and prayers had been a source of inspiration to him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I join His Majesty the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asanteman Council, and Asanteman in mourning the passing of our dearest Queen Mother, Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.

“Nana, throughout her reign, remained an enduring symbol of unity, grace, and candour,” he wrote.

“Her compassion and open arms welcomed many, of whom I am proud to have been part. Her words of encouragement and counsel, just as her prayers, have been a source of strength for me. We have lost a mother, not just the Queen Mother,” he added.

The Queen Mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, died on Thursday, August 7, at the age of 98, eight years after succeeding her mother.

The announcement of her passing was made by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, August 11.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the biological sister of the current Asantehene, succeeded her mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, in 2017.