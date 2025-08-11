Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale

The final funeral rites for the late Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Constituency, Hon. Murtala Mohammed, will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the family home in Tamale.

A visit to the residence on Monday afternoon saw the arrival of key dignitaries and relatives ahead of the Adua ceremony.

It will be recalled that the burial service for Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Limuna Muniru was held on Sunday, August 10, at the Military Cemetery in Accra, with President John Dramani Mahama and other high-profile figures in attendance.

According to Umar Abdulai Razak, Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale Central, the three-day Adua ceremony will be hosted at the home of the late MP’s father. The police have been engaged to manage traffic, with certain roads expected to be closed and officers stationed at strategic points to ensure order.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu is expected to arrive in Tamale later today, August 11, to join the bereaved family in preparations for the event.

Hon. Murtala Mohammed was widely respected in his constituency and beyond, and his passing has drawn tributes from across the Northern Region and the country at large.