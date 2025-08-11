ModernGhana logo
CPIC mourns helicopter crash victims, sends condolences

By Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarko II Freelancer
MON, 11 AUG 2025

The Christian Praise International Centre (CPIC) has expressed deep sorrow over last Wednesday’s military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom, near Obuasi, which claimed the lives of eight personnel engaged in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

A high-powered CPIC delegation on Thursday visited Jubilee House to lay a floral tribute in honour of the fallen heroes and to present a formal message of solidarity to President John Dramani Mahama. Led by Acting Chairman Apostle Seth Twum Barimah, the team conveyed the church’s heartfelt condolences and pledged unwavering support for the bereaved families, the government, and the nation.

In a statement, CPIC described the tragedy as “a deeply saddening and irreplaceable loss” that has left a painful void in the hearts of many. The deceased — including two Ministers of State and six others — were commended for making the ultimate sacrifice to protect the country’s natural resources from destruction.

Speaking after the solemn ceremony, Apostle Twum Barimah urged the nation to unite in prayer for the families left behind and to honour the memory of the departed by intensifying the fight against environmental degradation. He encouraged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the courage and dedication of the fallen officers.

The CPIC leadership also prayed for divine comfort, mercy, and peace for the nation, expressing hope that God would strengthen the bereaved and guide the country through this period of mourning. They reaffirmed their faith that, in time, sorrow and tears would give way to eternal peace.

The August 6 crash has been described as one of the most devastating blows to Ghana’s anti-galamsey campaign. Many believe the loss of seasoned officers and senior officials underscores both the dangers of the mission and the urgent need for unity in safeguarding the nation’s environment and resources.

