Police grab two with 519 parcels of suspected Indian Hemp

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
Two suspects in possession of 519 compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp have been nabbed by the Central East Regional Police Command.

The suspects, identified as Eric Nkyeke, 30, and Francis Klu, 28, were apprehended while offloading the parcels from a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck with registration number GS 6849-21 at Nyanyano in the Gomoa East District.

According to police, the two are currently in custody and assisting with investigations. The vehicle involved has also been impounded as part of ongoing inquiries into the case.

In a statement issued by the command, the Nyanyano District police personnel who effected the arrest were commended for their vigilance.

The statement further urged the public to remain alert and promptly report any suspected criminal activity to law enforcement agencies.

