‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ — NPP

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced it will not contest the upcoming by-election to replace the late Dr. Murtala Mohammed, who died in the tragic helicopter crash last Wednesday.

The decision was taken at the party’s National Steering Committee meeting on Monday, August 11, 2025, at its headquarters, pursuant to Article 10(10)(1) of the party’s constitution.

In a statement issued the same day, the NPP said it would be “inhumane and unconscionable” to subject the country to a competitive electoral process so soon after the tragedy.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has resolved that it would not take part in the Tamale Central Parliamentary by-election to elect a replacement for the late Alhaji Hon. Dr. Murtala Mohammed, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, who was among the eight (8) who lost their lives in service of the Republic in the helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

“In arriving at the decision, the Party considered many factors, including the circumstances under which the Tamale Central seat has become vacant and the possibility of a further polarization of the country at this critical time. The NPP is of the belief that it would be inhumane and unconscionable to subject the nation to competitive processes in search of a replacement for the departed MP,” part of the statement read.

The party further noted that the tension and acrimony often associated with by-elections should be avoided.

It said the greatest tribute to Dr. Murtala Mohammed was not only to intensify the fight against galamsey but also to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition for the people of Tamale Central.

“Consequently, the NPP hereby announces that when the Electoral Commission of Ghana opens nominations for the Tamale Central by-election in line with Article 112(5) of Ghana’s Constitution, the Party will, in accord with the national interest, not take part in the contest,” it stressed.