‘Nana Konadu Yiadom III was a mother to us all’ — Kennedy Agyapong mourns late Asantehemaa

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has expressed sorrow over the passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the late 14th Queenmother of the Asante Kingdom.

The aspiring presidential candidate described the late Queenmother as a true mother to Asanteman and a trusted advisor to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“Our late Queenmother was more than an esteemed advisor to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II; she was a mother to us all. Her unwavering fidelity to Asanteman, coupled with her lifelong commitment to duty, remains a shining example for generations yet unborn.

“Together with my wife, Christiana, a proud native of Asante Mampong, I extend our heartfelt condolences to His Majesty the Asantehene, Nananom, Asanteman, and the entire nation on this profound loss. May her noble soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

The Queenmother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, died on Thursday, August 7, at the age of 91, eight years after succeeding her mother.

The announcement of her passing was made by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, August 11.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the biological sister of the current Asantehene, succeeded her mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, in 2017.