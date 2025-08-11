Petra Aba Asamoah appointed Board Chair of Ghana Post  

The Government has appointed Ms Petra Aba Asamoah, an accomplished business executive and marketing professional, as the new Chairperson of the Governing Board of Ghana Post Company Limited.

Her appointment forms part of a broader government strategy to bring proven industry experience into the leadership of key state-owned enterprises.

Ms. Asamoah joins a growing list of private sector leaders, who have been called upon to contribute to national development through public service, in line with President John Dramani Mahama's agenda to reset Ghana's governance and institutional systems.

The newly constituted seven-member Board has been tasked with providing strategic oversight and guiding Ghana Post's transformation into a more commercially viable, digitally enabled, and customer-focused national institution.

The Board is expected to support management in strengthening Ghana Post's operations and positioning it as a key player in the country's 24-hour economy and digital transformation drive.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovations, who inaugurated the Board, emphasised the need to reposition the national postal system as a vital component of Ghana's public infrastructure.

“For most young Ghanaians today, the concept of a post office is alien. That should not be the case. In countries such as the UK and the US, the postal service remains integral to national life. We must bridge that postal gap,” the Minister said.

Mr George disclosed that legislative efforts were underway to support the transformation of the postal sector, including the rebranding of the regulator from the Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission to the Postal, Courier and Logistics Services Regulatory Commission.

He outlined key priorities for the Board, including a full legal audit of Ghana Post's landed properties and joint ventures and addressing concerns of asset undervaluation.

Others are exploring partnerships that integrate Ghana Post into services such as biometric passport delivery, university admissions, and nationwide recruitment processes.

Ms Asamoah brings nearly two decades of leadership experience to the role across the airline, media, textile, and cybersecurity industries.

Her appointment is expected to strengthen Ghana Post's mandate of connecting people and businesses across the country through courier, financial, and traditional mail services.

With a network of over 360 post offices nationwide, the company plays a vital role in financial inclusion, last-mile delivery, and e-commerce facilitation.

Ms. Asamoah described the new role as a call to national service, adding that “Development is a relay.”

“Once we have the opportunity to run a portion of the race, it's our responsibility to run well and hand it over to the next team,” she added.

She pledged to work with the board and management to improve the fortunes of Ghana Post and to ensure that the business is self-sustaining, supporting the government's agenda as a strategic national asset.

Other members of the newly inaugurated Board include Mr. Alexander Yaw Arphul (Chief Director), Ms. Rita Sraha (Ag. Managing Director of Ghana Post), Mr. Jerry John Kofi Aseidu, Dr. Samuel Ayeh, Mr. Edward Perry Nelson, and Ms. Susanna Asaabea Nyampong.

GNA