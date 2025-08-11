Don’t take prophecies for granted; not all of them are fake — Speaker Bagbin urges Ghanaians

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has urged the public not to dismiss prophecies from religious leaders, saying not all of them are false.

He said while some prophets may be seeking attention or financial gain, many are genuine and their revelations must be respected to help avert looming dangers.

Speaking on Monday, August 11, during a visit to the families of victims of last Wednesday’s fatal helicopter crash, Mr. Bagbin revealed that he personally listens to and acts on prophetic directives.

“We should listen to them [the prophets]. It’s not all of them who are looking for money. Don’t take what they say for granted. If they say act, you act. I listen to all myself… I don’t take them for granted, because that’s their area,” he said.

He added: “I can’t say somebody who is not in Parliament will do parliamentary work more than me. And so I don’t know about the spiritual world more than those who have taken it as a career. You should not ignore them.”

The Speaker’s remarks come amid reports that some prophets had foretold the crash that claimed the lives of eight Ghanaians in the Adansi enclave of the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, the Presidency in a statement on Sunday, August 10, urged prophets to formally relay such revelations to its Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Office for urgent review and possible action.

The directive, it explained, is to ensure responsible communication of prophecies that could affect national security or public stability.