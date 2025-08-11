ModernGhana logo
NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kwasi Kwarteng

MON, 11 AUG 2025

The Spokesperson for the campaign team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, Kwasi Kwarteng, has taken a swipe at aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

Mr. Kwarteng had, in a social media post on Sunday, August 10, dismiss calls from the former Vice President’s camp for a second chance to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.

He argued that second chances given to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo were based on their outstanding performances in their first attempts, not merely for showing up.

Reacting the same day via social media, Mr. Aboagye described the claim as a distortion of facts and an attempt to mislead party members.

He said Dr. Bawumia, who possesses exceptional leadership qualities, was better suited to lead the party than Mr. Agyapong, whom he accused of relying only on an insult-and-attack strategy.

However, speaking on Accra-based Kessben FM on Monday, August 11, Mr. Kwarteng said Mr. Aboagye’s message was generated by AI chatbot ChatGPT and did not merit his response.

“I slept very early on Saturday and woke up on Sunday around 2am and started to research and write the message. I used about eight hours. Then somebody uses just 15 minutes and claims to have responded to me. I intentionally decided not to waste my time on him.

“Again, some time back, there was an issue I responded to and Miracles came to ask me in what capacity I was responding and that I should wait till I get to his level. Now, who is he to respond to me after exhibiting such a posture way back,” he said in Twi.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

