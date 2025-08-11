NDC Germany Chapter sends condolence message

It is with profound sorrow that the National Democratic Congress – Germany Chapter mourns the tragic and untimely passing of the following dedicated comrades and patriots:
- Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence
- Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment
- Alhaji Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator
- Dr Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman, NDC
- Mr. Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate (2020 & 2024)
- Squadron Leader Peter Anala
- Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu
- Sergeant Ernest Addo
These comrades served our party and nation with unwavering loyalty, courage, and selflessness. Their commitment to justice, development, and democracy embodied the true spirit of the NDC.
We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones, and we offer our heartfelt condolences during this period of immense grief.
May their souls rest in perfect peace.
Their legacies will continue to inspire our struggle.
Damirifa due! Yɛbɛhyia bio.
#NDCMourns #RestInPeace #ServiceAndSacrifice #Ghana #ForeverInOurHearts #NDC