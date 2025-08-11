ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC Germany Chapter sends condolence message

By NDC Germany Chapter
Tributes & Condolences NDC Germany Chapter sends condolence message
MON, 11 AUG 2025

It is with profound sorrow that the National Democratic Congress – Germany Chapter mourns the tragic and untimely passing of the following dedicated comrades and patriots:

  1. Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Minister for Defence
  2. Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed – Minister for Environment
  3. Alhaji Muniru Mohammed – Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator
  4. Dr Samuel Sarpong – Vice Chairman, NDC
  5. Mr. Samuel Aboagye – Former Parliamentary Candidate (2020 & 2024)
  6. Squadron Leader Peter Anala
  7. Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu
  8. Sergeant Ernest Addo

These comrades served our party and nation with unwavering loyalty, courage, and selflessness. Their commitment to justice, development, and democracy embodied the true spirit of the NDC.

We stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones, and we offer our heartfelt condolences during this period of immense grief.

May their souls rest in perfect peace.
Their legacies will continue to inspire our struggle.

Damirifa due! Yɛbɛhyia bio.
#NDCMourns #RestInPeace #ServiceAndSacrifice #Ghana #ForeverInOurHearts #NDC

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia

3 hours ago

C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders

3 hours ago

Were going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — Tema Traditional Council We're going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — T...

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Don’t ignore prophecies, not all prophets are looking for money – Speaker advise...

3 hours ago

Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

4 hours ago

‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ — NPP ‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ ...

4 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong ‘Nana Konadu Yiadom III was a mother to us all’ — Kennedy Agyapong mourns late A...

5 hours ago

Govt to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million Gov't to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million

5 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin Don’t take prophecies for granted; not all of them are fake — Speaker Bagbin urg...

5 hours ago

NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kwasi Kwarteng NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line