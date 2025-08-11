ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 11 Aug 2025 General News

Atuabo gas plant to shut down for two weeks

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
Atuabo gas plant to shut down for two weeks

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has confirmed that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region will undergo a complete shutdown for two weeks, from August 16 to August 30, 2025, to carry out critical maintenance works.

In a statement released on Monday, August 11, the Ministry explained that the decision follows a request from the Ghana National Gas Company Ltd. and is intended to enhance operational efficiency, extend the plant’s lifespan, and ensure long-term safety.

During the shutdown, gas supply from Atuabo will be halted to allow engineers to perform in-depth inspections, undertake essential repairs, and upgrade key systems vital to the plant’s operations. The facility, a major pillar of Ghana’s energy infrastructure, processes and supplies natural gas for power generation and industrial use.

To minimise the impact on electricity production, the Ministry said it has been working closely with power sector stakeholders to roll out contingency measures, such as switching to alternative fuels, to maintain uninterrupted supply.

“The Ministry reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining a reliable power supply at all times,” the statement assured, adding that the public will be kept informed on the progress of the works throughout the two-week exercise.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia

2 hours ago

C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders

2 hours ago

Were going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — Tema Traditional Council We're going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — T...

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Don’t ignore prophecies, not all prophets are looking for money – Speaker advise...

2 hours ago

Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

3 hours ago

‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ — NPP ‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ ...

3 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong ‘Nana Konadu Yiadom III was a mother to us all’ — Kennedy Agyapong mourns late A...

4 hours ago

Govt to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million Gov't to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million

4 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin Don’t take prophecies for granted; not all of them are fake — Speaker Bagbin urg...

4 hours ago

NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kwasi Kwarteng NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line