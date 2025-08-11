Atuabo gas plant to shut down for two weeks

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has confirmed that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant in the Western Region will undergo a complete shutdown for two weeks, from August 16 to August 30, 2025, to carry out critical maintenance works.

In a statement released on Monday, August 11, the Ministry explained that the decision follows a request from the Ghana National Gas Company Ltd. and is intended to enhance operational efficiency, extend the plant’s lifespan, and ensure long-term safety.

During the shutdown, gas supply from Atuabo will be halted to allow engineers to perform in-depth inspections, undertake essential repairs, and upgrade key systems vital to the plant’s operations. The facility, a major pillar of Ghana’s energy infrastructure, processes and supplies natural gas for power generation and industrial use.

To minimise the impact on electricity production, the Ministry said it has been working closely with power sector stakeholders to roll out contingency measures, such as switching to alternative fuels, to maintain uninterrupted supply.

“The Ministry reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining a reliable power supply at all times,” the statement assured, adding that the public will be kept informed on the progress of the works throughout the two-week exercise.