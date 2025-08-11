Don’t ignore prophecies, not all prophets are looking for money – Speaker advises

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has urged Ghanaians not to dismiss authentic spiritual warnings, stressing that credible messages from trusted religious leaders could help avert future national tragedies.

Speaking during a visit to the family of the late former Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Alhaji Muniru Limuna Mohammed — buried alongside former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed — Mr. Bagbin underscored the value of paying attention to the counsel of men and women of God whose track records inspire confidence.

“Pastors, the Reverends, we should listen to them. It is not all of them who are looking for money. Don't take what they say for granted. I've listened to the prophecies and I don't take them sleepy because that is their area. I can't say somebody who is not in Parliament will know parliamentary work more than me. And so I don't know about the spiritual world more than those who have taken it as a career. And so all these things work for good, we should not ignore them,” he stated.

His comments came just hours after the Presidency’s Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Office issued a new directive requiring religious leaders to submit any prophecy of national importance for official review. In the August 10 letter, Presidential Envoy Elvis Afriyie Ankrah called on clergy to present revelations relating to political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability for urgent assessment.

The move followed a flood of viral videos on social media in the wake of the August 6 military helicopter crash that killed eight people, including two cabinet ministers. Several self-proclaimed prophets claimed they had foreseen the crash and issued warnings that were ignored.

Mr. Bagbin reminded mourners that even in moments of profound grief, “we should not forget about the power of the Almighty God,” adding that discernment and respect for credible prophecy must be part of Ghana’s national culture.

The August 6 crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region claimed the lives of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation; Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate; Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress; and three crew members — Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The Ghana Armed Forces reported that the Z-9 helicopter had gone “off the radar” shortly after departing Accra at 09:12 GMT en route to Obuasi for an anti-illegal mining programme. Search-and-rescue teams later confirmed there were no survivors.