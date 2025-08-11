How Do Ghanaians Value Names Like Okatakyie Afrifa In Modern Journalism?

Okatakyie Afrifa, a so-called tribal-biased journalist, is one of the many people in Ghana whose names are mentioned in the media, whether on social media or in journalism. I have vowed never to waste my time writing about them because they are utterly irrelevant and a nuisance to society. However, when things are getting worse and you love what you do as a journalist or writer, you need to correct those fools who are dragging and undermining journalism's credibility.

In my opinion, it is not worth it for any Ghanaian who aspires to become a journalist to attend any institution and pay for a course of study, since people like Paul Adom-Otchere and Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah have not only raped the professional roots of journalism, but they have also soiled and tarnished the prestigious Ghanaian journalism, leaving journalism as a career that is hopeless, irrelevant, and meaningless. To be a journalist in Ghana today is meaningless because the profession has become a mockery.

To be honest, I used to enjoy watching Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah's show because I liked hearing from someone I thought was worthy of being heard. He used to enthusiastically repeat, "Hei Aha na nyansa wo," which translates to "it is this platform you gain knowledge." However, after a while, I came to the conclusion that I had wasted my time on a fool who, despite his claims to be a journalist, actually lacked the education and intelligence necessary to be a respectable person or educate the public.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah was born into a famous Ghanaian family with strong traditional and leadership values, according to a little biography I read about him. It went on to say that his childhood was firmly anchored in Ghana's moral and cultural legacy, which influenced his views on social justice, government, and national advancement. If Afrifa Mensah didn’t grow, leaving his intelligence behind, then in my opinion, nothing about his biography reflects on him since he is an idiot.

How could someone who came from a well-to-do family with a strong sense of tradition and leadership be so unworthy to witness his political party's failure? For eight years, Afrifa Mensah's lack of intelligence, similar to that of Gertrude Torkornoo, helped, abetted, and supported the NPP's financial and political crimes to allow Ghanaians to vote them out of office. This makes the NPP not only the most ineffective political party in Ghanaian history but also the most corrupt and useless, like Afrifa.

Let's return to the discussion of Afrifa Mensah's biography. "His upbringing was deeply rooted in the cultural and moral heritage of Ghana, which shaped his perspective on governance, social justice, and national development," the latter discloses. What legacy did he leave behind as an Ashanti from Asante Agona who was unable to assist his political party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in developing the Ashanti Region in eight years? Afrifa Mensah's criticism of Mahama, one of Ghana's greatest presidents, today may be motivated by jealousy since he doesn't want to appear to be humiliated or embarrassed for having followed the useless Akufo Addo.

Intelligent people frequently display distinguishable characteristics. Among these characteristics are inquiries aimed at comprehending their surroundings. They have a passion to keep learning and exploring. They are adept at solving problems and, more crucially, approach problems from several perspectives. They also logically analyze information and assess arguments. In the absence of all these traits and intelligence, Afrifa Mensah now accuses Mahama of using the helicopter crash victims for ritual purposes.

What reasonable, knowledgeable journalist would say something like that? There are tragedies in the globe, such as natural disasters or airplane crashes. Devastating floods struck Texas one month ago, killing 135 people and leaving thousands unaccounted for. Who accused Donald Trump of using the victims for ritual purposes? Nobody, since American journalists are not as stupid as Afrifa Mensah. There is a problem in Ghana, but I hold the Ghana Media Commission and Ghana Journalists Association responsible since they lack the necessary guidelines.

In a nation where the most incompetent government in the world, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ran amok, causing the economy, businesses, and investments to collapse; institutions like COCOBOD and ECG to go bankrupt; and, most importantly, a national debt of GHC 763 billion without accountability, Afrifa Mensah was too scared, like a timid dog with the tail tucked in between its hind legs, to tell Akufo-Addo that he is a curse to Ghana, but he was able to open his mouth and tell Mahama that.

Whatever evil a man sows, the same he shall reap. In other words, whatever Afrifa Mensah is sowing today, he will harvest it seventy times seventy before Ghanaians, and they will see that hatred can’t hide the victim's intelligence; rather, it reveals the ignorance and idiocy of the hater.