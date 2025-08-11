Labour Ministry inaugurates FWSC Board

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment has inaugurated a seven-member Governing Board of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to promote fairness and transparency in public sector compensation.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, emphasised that the seven newly inaugurated members must prioritise fairness and equity in wages and salaries administration across all sectors of the public service.

"This is the moment to work towards an era where labour agitations are a thing of the past," he said.

He noted that the public sector wage bill has been a major source of budget overruns and inequities for successive governments.

He stated that the government is implementing new reforms to strengthen wage administration and promote fiscal sustainability.

He reiterated that the administration plans to create an Independent Emoluments Commission by combining the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Presidential Commission on Emoluments, as suggested by the Constitutional Review Commission, as part of the larger reform program.

He acknowledged the leadership of the current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. George Smith-Graham, describing him as an experienced professional whose deep understanding of wage policy will be vital in steering the Commission's mandate.

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo tasked them with developing mechanisms to reduce labour unrest caused by pay disparities and assured the board members of his full cooperation and support in their efforts after expressing confidence in their expertise and determination to carry out their duties.

He urged the board to bring innovation, discipline, and dedication to their work and support the Commission in shaping a new, effective public sector compensation framework that reflects present-day economic realities.

On his part, the Chairman of the newly constituted board, Mr Samuel Adu-Yeboah, expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for appointing them and for the opportunity to serve on the commission.

"We are humbled by the trust placed in us, and we pledge to give our very best to serve Ghana not only for the benefit of all workers who directly depend on the Commission, but also for those who may not be formal workers but still benefit from its work," he said.

He assured the public of the board’s commitment to uphold fairness, professionalism, and transparency in delivering its mandate.