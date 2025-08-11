ModernGhana logo
Measures in place to avert possible power outages during Atuabo plant maintenance — Energy Ministry

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John JinaporMinister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has announced a two-week maintenance shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant from August 16 to August 30.

The maintenance, aimed at ensuring the continued safe and reliable operation of the plant, will require the suspension of gas supply during the period.

In a statement dated August 11 and signed by the Ministry’s Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Richmond Rockson, it said measures have been put in place to avert possible power outages.

“The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has approved a request by the Ghana National Gas Company Ltd. (Ghana Gas) to undertake a scheduled maintenance shutdown of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant from 16th August 2025 to 30th August 2025.

“This essential maintenance is part of government’s commitment to ensuring the continued safe and reliable operation of the plant. Ghana Gas will temporarily suspend the supply of gas within the stated period to facilitate this maintenance,” the statement read in part.

It added: “During this period, the plant will undergo critical maintenance activities designed to enhance its operational efficiency and overall performance. These activities include inspections, repairs, and upgrades to key equipment and systems.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with key power sector players, has put in place comprehensive measures to mitigate any potential impact on power supply during the maintenance period. These measures include the strategic deployment of alternative fuel sources to ensure a stable and uninterrupted electricity supply across the country.”

811202545957-1j041p5cbw-atuabo-maintenance

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

