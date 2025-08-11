ModernGhana logo
Gov't to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
MON, 11 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has announced an additional GHC 50 million seed funding for the National Vaccine Institute (NVI).

This will raise the total government support to GHC 75 million, as Ghana pushes to establish itself as a regional vaccine manufacturing hub.

The President made this known on Wednesday during the Ghana Vaccine Manufacturing Investment Forum, organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the NVI and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre on the theme, “Mobilising Sustainable Financing to Accelerate Vaccine Development and Manufacturing in Ghana.”

According to him, this investment is intended to address challenges in vaccine manufacturing, particularly access to financing, and to leverage Ghana's progress in health regulation, research, and local pharmaceutical production, adding that the government’s support for vaccine manufacturing aligns with global efforts to strengthen health systems and promote sustainable development.

On his part, the Minister for Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, emphasised Ghana’s determination to move from dependency to self-reliance in vaccine access and production. “Ghana will not beg for vaccines. Ghana will make them,” he declared.

The Minister outlined the urgent need for $115 million in financing to support two key domestic manufacturers, DEK Vaccines Ltd and Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd, to reach operational scale.

He stated that Ghana’s scientific institutions, including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, are already developing vaccine candidates and require capital to advance their work.

He noted that the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with both local and international stakeholders to realise Ghana’s vision of vaccine self-sufficiency and pandemic preparedness.

“The next pandemic will not wait. But neither will Ghana. We are ready to manufacture, ready to regulate, and ready to lead,” he added.

The forum featured breakout sessions aimed at building investor confidence and securing partnerships. It also highlighted key investment incentives such as guaranteed national demand, access to regional markets, strong political support, and tax benefits.

Gov't to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
