Helicopter crash: Ghana Embassy in Washington opens Book of Condolence

By Mrs. Ethel Codjoe Amissah, ISD Washington, USA II Contributor
The Ghana Embassy in Washington, D.C., has opened a book of condolence in memory of high-ranking government officials who perished in Wednesday’s helicopter crash.

The victims included Hon. Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Hon. Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed (MP), Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation. The others were Alhaji. Limuna Mohammed Muniru, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Hon. Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO); and three crew members: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala (Pilot), Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu (Co-Pilot), and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah (Flight Engineer).

Speaking at a solemn gathering to mark the occasion, the Acting Head of Mission, H.E. Jane Gasu Aheto, said the deceased were “very important officials of state whose memories need to be honoured.”

She urged Ghanaians to show respect for the values and service these “heroes” represented.

The ceremony at the Embassy also saw staff observing a one-minute silence in tribute to the fallen.

Earlier, the Embassy, in a statement, called on Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the dedicated service of the late officers.

The Embassy described the late ministers and their colleagues as gallant public servants who had made selfless contributions to the development and security of Ghana, noting that their deaths had brought profound sorrow to the nation but also a renewed sense of unity and patriotism among Ghanaians at home and abroad.

