Farmer remanded for stealing ginger

A 26-year-old farmer has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for stealing ginger at Gyankobaa near Nkawie.

Kwame Alugu, alias Jansarah, pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the court preside by Mr Robert Addod, on August 22, this year.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu prosecuting, told the court that, the complainant, Regina Agyei had a ginger farm at Gyankobaa, where Alugu resided.

On May 26, this year, at about 1500 hours, the complainant went to the farm and met Alugu having harvested half bag of the ginger valued at GHC 2,000.00

Prosecution explained that the complainant managed to convince Alugu to carry the ginger home for both of them to sell and share the money and he agreed.

On their way, the complainant called someone, started narrating what had happened in the farm and Alugu, sensing danger, bolted with the ginger.

A report was therefore made to the Toase Police.

On August 6, he was arrested in another theft case and the complainant went to the police station and identified him as the one who stole her ginger.

Alugu admitted in his caution statement and told the police that he sold the ginger to someone at Gyankobaa but failed to identify the alleged buyer.

After further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA