ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 11 Aug 2025 Crime & Punishment

Farmer remanded for stealing ginger

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
Farmer remanded for stealing ginger

A 26-year-old farmer has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for stealing ginger at Gyankobaa near Nkawie.

Kwame Alugu, alias Jansarah, pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the court preside by Mr Robert Addod, on August 22, this year.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu prosecuting, told the court that, the complainant, Regina Agyei had a ginger farm at Gyankobaa, where Alugu resided.

On May 26, this year, at about 1500 hours, the complainant went to the farm and met Alugu having harvested half bag of the ginger valued at GHC 2,000.00

Prosecution explained that the complainant managed to convince Alugu to carry the ginger home for both of them to sell and share the money and he agreed.

On their way, the complainant called someone, started narrating what had happened in the farm and Alugu, sensing danger, bolted with the ginger.

A report was therefore made to the Toase Police.

On August 6, he was arrested in another theft case and the complainant went to the police station and identified him as the one who stole her ginger.

Alugu admitted in his caution statement and told the police that he sold the ginger to someone at Gyankobaa but failed to identify the alleged buyer.

After further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia Asantehemaa Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III was an enduring symbol of unity — Bawumia

3 hours ago

C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders C/R: Agona West Assembly introduces spot fine against sanitation offenders

3 hours ago

Were going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — Tema Traditional Council We're going to ban buying of funeral clothes, expensive funeral celebrations — T...

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Don’t ignore prophecies, not all prophets are looking for money – Speaker advise...

3 hours ago

Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III Profile of Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III

4 hours ago

‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ — NPP ‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ ...

4 hours ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong ‘Nana Konadu Yiadom III was a mother to us all’ — Kennedy Agyapong mourns late A...

5 hours ago

Govt to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million Gov't to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million

5 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin Don’t take prophecies for granted; not all of them are fake — Speaker Bagbin urg...

5 hours ago

NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kwasi Kwarteng NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line