Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III dies 8 years after succeeding her mother

MON, 11 AUG 2025

The 14th Queenmother of the Asante Kingdom, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, has died at the age of 91, eight years after succeeding her mother.

The announcement of her passing was made at an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, August 11.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the biological sister of the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, succeeded her mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, in 2017.

Born Nana Ama Konadu to Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II and Opanin Kofi Fofie of Besease near Atimatim in the Kwabre District of Ashanti, she was popularly called “Nana Panin” for being the first daughter of the late Asantehemaa.

Her mother and predecessor, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, died in her sleep on November 15, 2016, aged 109, after serving for more than three decades.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III was enstooled as Asantehemaa on February 6, 2017, and was publicly outdoored by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on May 6, 2017, which coincided with the Asantehene’s 67th birthday at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi. She was 83 at the time.

Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III dies 8 years after succeeding her mother

