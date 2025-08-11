NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adansi Akrofuom

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region has begun compiling a register of farmers in Sikaman whose livelihoods have been disrupted by restrictions on access to the forest area where the August 6 military helicopter crash occurred.

The measures, introduced to secure the crash site, have left some farmers unable to tend to their crops, sparking fears of food shortages and significant economic hardship in the community.

While the Member of Parliament for the area, Joseph Azumah, has assured residents of planned interventions, the Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly says it is still working to verify the actual number of farmers directly impacted.

Speaking to Channel One News on Monday, August 11, District Chief Executive (DCE) Gariba Mohammed Mustapha confirmed that the verification process is still underway.

“The list the director brought to me was too packed. They wrote about 219 names, so we verified the names. By the end of the week, we will know what to do. But in our opinion, those who will be passing there will be about 20 people. After the announcement on returning the things found on the site, the only thing we have received is a wristwatch; the rest are just parts of the helicopter,” he said.

The crash, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District, claimed the lives of eight people, including two cabinet ministers — Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation. Other victims were Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate; Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

On Sunday, August 10, Ghanaians gathered to bid farewell to Dr. Murtala Muhammed and Muniru Mohammed. A state funeral for all eight victims will be held on Friday, August 15, at the Black Star Square in Accra.