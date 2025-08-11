ModernGhana logo
Presidency’s prophecy directive meant to filter, not silence — Edudzi Tamekloe

MON, 11 AUG 2025
The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, has asserted that the Presidency’s recent directive on prophecies is not meant to silence religious leaders.

The Presidency in a statement on Sunday, August 10, urged prophets to formally relay such revelations to its Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Office for urgent review and possible action.

The directive, it explained, is to ensure responsible communication of prophecies that could affect national security or public stability.

According to Edudzi Tameklo, the move is simply to create a safe and structured channel for delivering sensitive prophecies, especially those concerning high-profile personalities, so they can be handled discreetly.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on Monday, August 11, the NDC stalwart stressed that the policy is meant “to provide a filter” and not to clamp down on the prophetic ministry.

“I do not think that it is an attempt to, as it were, place a limit. No, not at all. It’s not to clamp down. President John Dramani Mahama is a man of faith. He believes in the prophetic and would do everything to advance the cause of Christianity in this country,” he said.

The NPA boss further stated that even though prophecy is a gift of the Holy Spirit, its communication must be guided by wisdom to avoid unnecessary fear or disruption in governance.

“Spirituality must go together with the wisdom associated with it. What should be the nature, the mode of communicating such a thing? We plead with everybody, kindly understand where the Government of Ghana is coming from so that we can bring a certain level of sanity into the system,” he said.

The directive follows reports that some religious leaders had foretold events related to the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people, including government officials, military officers, and NDC executives.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

