Helicopter crash: ‘Send messages of condolences, tributes for inclusion in official brochure’ — Presidency to public

The Office of the President has invited members of the public to send messages of condolences and heartfelt tributes in honour of the eight Ghanaians who died in the recent helicopter crash.

The window for receiving messages and tributes is open from Monday, August 11, to Wednesday, August 13.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidency said the messages will be included in the official brochure for the funeral scheduled for Friday, August 15.

“In the wake of the profound sorrow following the tragic helicopter crash on 6 August 2025, the Funeral Planning Committee extends a solemn invitation to all individuals, institutions, and the public to come together in remembrance and honour the lives of those we so sadly lost.

“As we prepare to bid farewell to our fallen compatriots, members of the public are encouraged to send messages of condolences and heartfelt tributes for inclusion in the official brochure,” the statement read in part.

The Presidency said the messages should be submitted via email to [email protected] before or on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. GMT.

“A State Funeral will be held to honour the victims on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Black Star Square, commencing at 8:00 a.m. May their courage, dedication, and spirit inspire us all to continue striving for a stronger, more united, and prosperous Ghana,” the statement added.

The crash occurred in the Adansi enclave while the victims were on their way to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

Two of the deceased; Dr. Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were buried on Sunday, August 10, in line with Islamic traditions after DNA confirmation of their identities.