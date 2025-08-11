Rural Adaklu Davanu School gets internet access from FOA

Friends of Adaklu, an NGO based in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region, has ended long-standing internet access challenges at the Adaklu Dawanu Salvation Army Basic School by donating and installing a Starlink device.

The system will provide reliable internet to both the school and the wider community, free of charge for one year.

Adaklu Dawanu is a rural community where most residents are subsistence farmers, charcoal burners, or firewood cutters. The area lacks essential amenities, including clean drinking water, a health centre, and internet access.

Computer teacher Kingsley Elorm Kwaku Leh noted that poor network coverage had affected both internet and mobile phone access, limiting the use of the school’s 28 donated computers—of which only 15 are currently functional. “Since the Starlink device has been installed, the school will now provide stable internet, enabling students to access online resources and significantly improve their learning experience,” he said.

Madam Stella Kudah, the Country Director of Friends of Adaklu, appealed for further support in the form of tablets, laptops, and IT volunteers to teach digital skills. She explained that students will use the internet for educational platforms such as Learning Upgrade and the Young Arts Programme.

Head teacher Mr. Hannock Marquaye praised Friends of Adaklu for its ongoing support, which has included covering printing fees, providing textbooks, and supplying school materials. He described the internet donation as a valuable resource that will greatly enhance teaching and learning.

However, Mr. Marquaye expressed concern over the school’s poor infrastructure, noting that many classrooms lack walls or doors, leaving the premises vulnerable to intruders after school hours. He called for urgent structural improvements to create a safer and more conducive learning environment, which could also boost enrolment.

Serving about 1,000 residents, the school operates in a six-pavilion classroom block. Pupils from nearby villages often walk up to four kilometres daily to attend classes—a journey that is especially challenging for younger children and affects attendance rates. The head teacher appealed for support to improve school buildings and provide transportation for students. He acknowledged that previous bicycle donations from Friends of Adaklu had been helpful but stressed that many more are still needed.

Chrisly Dann Devine, Executive Director of NetWorld Creative Technology, who oversaw the Starlink Mini installation, said the device delivers speeds of up to 150 Mbps and can support around 200 users simultaneously, enabling smooth research and digital learning.

Students expressed excitement about the new internet connection. Senior Prefect Issah Yussif said the lack of internet had made research and homework difficult, but he now hopes the connection will boost academic performance and help him achieve his dream of becoming an engineer. Kueke Precious added that many girls want to learn computing, and internet access will support their education and future goals. Both students pledged to use the internet responsibly for learning and thanked everyone involved for the life-changing opportunity.

Madam Kudah reiterated her call for IT volunteers to help teach digital skills in Adaklu Dawanu, assuring interested volunteers of arranged accommodation. She encouraged them to stay for one week to a month to help bridge the rural digital gap.