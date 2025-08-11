UNICEF warns Ghana's falling exclusive breastfeeding goals at 42%

ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s gains in exclusive breastfeeding have slowed over the last decade, with rates rising marginally from 46 percent to just 53 percent, according to new data from UNICEF Ghana. Current figures show that only 42 percent of infants are exclusively breastfed — well below the international target of 60 percent by 2030.

The figures were disclosed by UNICEF Ghana’s Nutrition Manager, Dr. Annette Imohe, during the launch of the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week in Accra last Thursday. The event, held under the theme “Prioritise breastfeeding: create sustainable support systems”, brought together health experts, policymakers, and advocates to address the barriers undermining breastfeeding rates.

Dr. Imohe stressed that meeting global targets would require more than strong policies on paper. “While we have good policies, the challenge lies in their implementation, monitoring and enforcement,” she said, citing the National Nutrition Policy and Legislative Instrument 1667, which regulates the marketing of breast milk substitutes.

She identified multiple challenges impeding progress, including lack of maternal knowledge, weak family support, and persistent cultural myths. “For example, some believe that giving babies water in addition to breast milk is necessary. But this displaces essential nutrients, as breast milk already contains sufficient water,” she explained.

Refusing to breastfeed, she warned, carries a heavy price for both families and the nation. “Breast milk is not only the first vaccine but also an economic equaliser. For every $1 invested in breastfeeding, there is a return of up to $35,” she noted.

Director of the Family Health Division at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kennedy Brightson, also voiced concern that “more than half of Ghanaian babies” are missing the full benefits of breast milk, including antibodies that protect against illness. He attributed the low uptake to persistent myths and insufficient workplace support.

“A lot of women have the wrong notion that breastfeeding makes them grow old or flattens their breasts, so they avoid it. Others are influenced by foreign lifestyles promoted through television,” he said.

He highlighted the lack of breastfeeding-friendly facilities as a major barrier, particularly in Accra’s formal workplaces. “Only one or two banks in Accra have breastfeeding centres. Many women, after maternity leave, return to work without any support to continue breastfeeding. This is a major barrier,” he added.

Dr. Charity Binka, Executive Director of Women, Media and Change (WOMEC), underscored the health benefits of breast milk for both infants and mothers. “Breast milk delivers antibodies, stem cells, and other immune-boosting properties that protect against infections, sudden infant death syndrome, diarrhea, pneumonia, malnutrition and child obesity,” she said.

She stressed that mothers also benefit, with breastfeeding reducing risks of postpartum hemorrhage, breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes, and postnatal depression. Urging urgency, Dr. Binka referenced troubling statistics showing that nearly one in five Ghanaian children is malnourished.

“(This year) 2025 should be the year we all prioritise breastfeeding. Let's create sustainable support systems. It's a call to action for all of us to act more intentionally and collectively,” she declared.

