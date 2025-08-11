Summer Skin Project gets Emeritus Professor Rudolf Stadler endorsement 

Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, a Consultant Dermatologist and a member of the International Society of Dermatologists (ISD), on Monday announced that Emeritus Professor Rudolf Stadler, one of the world’s most respected authorities in dermatopathology, has formally endorsed the Summer Skin Project (SSP) and pledged his full support to its mission.

Professor Stadler’s illustrious career, spanning decades of clinical excellence, academic leadership, and groundbreaking research, has shaped the practice of dermatology and dermatopathology globally.

Dr Brifo, speaking to Modern Ghana News, noted that the endorsement is not only a testament to the scientific credibility of SSP but also a call to action for the dermatology community and all stakeholders in skin health.

He explained that the Summer Skin Project is a transformative 12-week initiative dedicated to helping individuals—particularly those battling acne—regain their confidence through evidence-based skincare routines, expert dermatological guidance, and accessible education.

Dr Brifo, who also serves as the Resident Dermatologist at Osu Rabito Clinic, noted that “Professor Stadler’s recognition underscores the project’s scientific integrity, global relevance, and potential to create lasting change in dermatological care and public health awareness.”

“We urge colleague dermatologists, pharmaceutical companies, cosmetic brands, and all stakeholders in skin health to rally behind SSP. Your support can help expand outreach, provide resources for treatment, and amplify awareness of safe and effective skin care practices—especially in communities where misinformation and unsafe products are prevalent,” he noted.

Dr Brifo noted, “Join the SSP Movement. Participation is simple yet impactful. To join: Tag 5 friends in the SSP launch post. Have them follow @theskinmessiah on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.”

On the benefits of joining SSP, Dr Brifo said it offers free dermatology consultation, discounted dermatologist-prescribed treatment plans, tailored daily skincare routines, visible skin transformation in 12 weeks, and restored confidence and empowerment.

In the words of Professor Stadler, this project is “an important step in combining dermatological expertise with public engagement to tackle a condition that affects millions globally.”