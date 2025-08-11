ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 11 Aug 2025 Health

Summer Skin Project gets Emeritus Professor Rudolf Stadler endorsement 

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Summer Skin Project gets Emeritus Professor Rudolf Stadler endorsement

Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, a Consultant Dermatologist and a member of the International Society of Dermatologists (ISD), on Monday announced that Emeritus Professor Rudolf Stadler, one of the world’s most respected authorities in dermatopathology, has formally endorsed the Summer Skin Project (SSP) and pledged his full support to its mission.

Professor Stadler’s illustrious career, spanning decades of clinical excellence, academic leadership, and groundbreaking research, has shaped the practice of dermatology and dermatopathology globally.

Dr Brifo, speaking to Modern Ghana News, noted that the endorsement is not only a testament to the scientific credibility of SSP but also a call to action for the dermatology community and all stakeholders in skin health.

He explained that the Summer Skin Project is a transformative 12-week initiative dedicated to helping individuals—particularly those battling acne—regain their confidence through evidence-based skincare routines, expert dermatological guidance, and accessible education.

Dr Brifo, who also serves as the Resident Dermatologist at Osu Rabito Clinic, noted that “Professor Stadler’s recognition underscores the project’s scientific integrity, global relevance, and potential to create lasting change in dermatological care and public health awareness.”

“We urge colleague dermatologists, pharmaceutical companies, cosmetic brands, and all stakeholders in skin health to rally behind SSP. Your support can help expand outreach, provide resources for treatment, and amplify awareness of safe and effective skin care practices—especially in communities where misinformation and unsafe products are prevalent,” he noted.

Dr Brifo noted, “Join the SSP Movement. Participation is simple yet impactful. To join: Tag 5 friends in the SSP launch post. Have them follow @theskinmessiah on TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram.”

On the benefits of joining SSP, Dr Brifo said it offers free dermatology consultation, discounted dermatologist-prescribed treatment plans, tailored daily skincare routines, visible skin transformation in 12 weeks, and restored confidence and empowerment.

In the words of Professor Stadler, this project is “an important step in combining dermatological expertise with public engagement to tackle a condition that affects millions globally.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Our helicopters are flying coffins — Ashaiman MP 'Our helicopters are flying coffins' — Ashaiman MP

22 minutes ago

Ernest Yaw Kumi One-week celebration for late Ernest Yaw Kumi set for August 29

22 minutes ago

MANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe questions where €13bn borrowed for Air Force went

28 minutes ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko mourns Asantehemaa, extols Asantehene’s leadership

33 minutes ago

Areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance Areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance

50 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and current NPP flagbearer (on the left). Prophet William Braham, General Overseer, Realm of Light (on the right) “Bawumia will win 75% of NPP flagbearer race in 2026” — Prophet William Braham

54 minutes ago

Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of results - Benjamin Quashie Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of re...

2 hours ago

Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale

2 hours ago

Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders

2 hours ago

NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adansi Akrofuom NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adan...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line