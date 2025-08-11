‘I trust the military, Presidency to probe helicopter crash’ — Lawyer Adawudu

A member of the NDC Legal and Communications Team, Lawyer Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, has expressed confidence in the Ghana Armed Forces and the Presidency to thoroughly investigate the recent helicopter crash that claimed eight lives.

He noted that the military and the Presidency have the credibility and personal interest to ensure the nation gets closure on the tragedy.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, August 11, he stressed that Ghanaians should be assured that all concerns surrounding the incident will be addressed.

According to the NDC stalwart, the government and the relevant agencies would not hesitate to collaborate with international experts if necessary.

“I have full trust in the military, in the Presidency… they will also want to find out and bring closure to the nation,” he said.

The lawyer also highlighted the need for proper public education on emergency response, saying that in many cases, mishandling victims worsens their condition or causes death.

He further stated that safety agencies such as the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Fire Service, and Police Service must be resourced to train citizens on how to respond to accidents and disasters.

“Most people would not even know what to do, especially when there is an accident… the way we handle the person sometimes leads to the death,” he observed.

This comes on the back of the crash that occurred in the Adansi enclave while the eight victims were on their way to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.