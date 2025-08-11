Declare galamsey sites as crime scenes, the death of the eight patriots is enough — Mahama told

The Dagbon Advocacy Network, a socialist think tank based in the Northern Region, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to use the tragic death of eight individuals in last week’s helicopter crash as a turning point to end illegal mining in Ghana.

In a press statement signed by the group’s Deputy Coordinator, Musah Abdul-Razak, the organisation urged the government to immediately declare all galamsey sites across the country as crime scenes.

The statement stressed that illegal mining must be addressed with the urgency and seriousness it deserves, warning that failure to act decisively will further endanger the environment and public safety.

The group also appealed to Ghanaians, particularly religious bodies, to rally behind the President and his administration with prayers and moral support during this period of national mourning.

Mr. Musah reaffirmed the network’s commitment to collaborating with all stakeholders to promote sustainable development while safeguarding the rights and dignity of every Ghanaian.

Read the full Press Statement Below

PRESS STATEMENT

DAGBON ADVOCACY NETWORK (DAN) DECLARES ALL GALAMSEY SITES AS CRIME SCENES IN WAKE OF NATIONAL TRAGEDY

The Dagbon Advocacy Network (DAN) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of eight distinguished Ghanaians, including senior government officials and military personnel, in a helicopter crash while on a mission to inspect galamsey activities in the country. This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the grave consequences of illegal mining and the urgent need for collective action to address this menace.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, particularly those of Hon. Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad, Hon. Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families find strength and comfort during this difficult time.

In light of this national tragedy, the Dagbon Advocacy Network (DAN) hereby appeals to the President to declare all galamsey sites across the country as crime scenes. We believe that it is high time we treat illegal mining with the seriousness it deserves and take decisive action to protect our environment, our people, and our economy.

The recent tragedy underscores the imperative for the government to take bold steps to clamp down on galamsey and all forms of illegal mining. We appeal to the President and his administration to seize this moment to demonstrate unwavering commitment to protecting our nation's interests and ensuring the rule of law is upheld.

In these trying times, we call upon all Ghanaians to join us in prayer for the President and his administration. May they be guided by wisdom, courage, and discernment as they navigate the complexities of governance and make decisions that will shape the future of our great nation.

The Dagbon Advocacy Network (DAN) reaffirms its commitment to working with all stakeholders to promote sustainable development, protect our environment, and uphold the rights and dignity of all Ghanaians.

Signed

Musah Abdul-Razak

Deputy coordinator, Dagbon Advocacy Network (DAN)