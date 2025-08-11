Helicopter crash: ‘Carrying remains in jute sacks was wrong, denigration’ — Elvis Darko

The Managing News Editor of Newscenta Newspaper, Elvis Darko, has criticised the handling of the bodies recovered from the fatal helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region, describing it as a denigration of the dead.

He expressed disappointment that the remains of the eight victims, including cabinet ministers and military officers, were carried in jute sacks instead of being transported in a more dignified medium such as body bags.

Meanwhile, there has been an explanation that the bodies were still warm at the time of recovery and that body bags could have melted if they were used.

However, speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, August 11, Mr. Darko argued that even if the bodies were hot, they could have been placed in body bags after being put in jute sacks.

“In fact, when I saw jute sacks on the head of human beings and we were being told those were the charred bodies being carried away, I just shook my head and said, this is crazy. This is a human being that is dead, and we could not dignify the transportation of the remains,” he said.

“The fact that they are dead does not mean we should denigrate them further. Let’s accept that we got it wrong and stop trying to justify this inhuman treatment,” he added.

The crash occurred in the Adansi enclave while the victims were on their way to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

Two of the deceased; Dr. Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were buried on Sunday, August 10, in line with Islamic traditions after DNA confirmation of their identities.

The burial date for the remaining victims is yet to be announced, but President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that a state funeral will be held on August 15 at the Black Stars Square.