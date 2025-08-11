CCESAG kick off 2025-week celebration with health walk in Winneba

The Childhood Care Education Students Association of Ghana (CCESAG) from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), set the streets of Winneba buzzing on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with an energetic health walk to kick off their 2025 Week Celebrations.

Drawn from the Department of Early Childhood Education under the Faculty of Applied Behavioural Science in Education, hundreds of students participated under the theme “Innovation, Inclusion and Impact: The Power of Early Childhood Education.”

The walk began at the Student Centre on UEW’s North Campus, moved through the main streets of Winneba, connected to the South Campus, and continued to the Sir Charles Beach, led by Dr. Justice Gideon Adjerakor, Senior Lecturer at UEW. Music systems along the route kept spirits high and drew cheers from residents. At the beach, participants engaged in aerobics before returning to campus to end the morning’s activities.

Speaking to sports broadcaster Ermines Onyema of Radio Windy Bay, students expressed their excitement at taking part in the event, capturing the moment with photographs, dancing, and enjoying fresh coconut water.

The celebrations will continue with a packed programme. On Monday, August 11, a panel discussion will focus on “Early Childhood Education: A Key to Breaking the Cycle of Poverty.” Skill training is scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, followed by an exhibition on Thursday, August 14. An inter-level quiz and movie night will take place on Friday, August 15, with a mega praise event bringing the festivities to a close on Sunday, August 17.

CCESAG President for the 2024/2025 academic year, Confidence Ntegyi, expressed delight at the turnout. “This is the first time in this year and I am so pleased to have wonderful people in our midst, especially you Ermines and the lecturers present in this massive health walk. People came out in their numbers and I am so excited,” he said.

Former CCESAG executive Diana Alooro added, “So going forward, we’ve got to celebrate CCESAG week. I am expecting a lot of fun, a lot of educative programs and I want to see more.”