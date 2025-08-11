In Libya’s Far Reaches They Tend to Sudan’s Silent Wounds

Al-Kufra, Libya – Khartoum mornings once carried a familiar rhythm. The call to prayer echoed softly through the narrow streets, blending with the clatter of market stalls opening and the sound of children shuffling to school.

For 45-year-old NourAlhuda, life pulsed with structure and meaning. She had spent 16 years teaching Arabic and Islamic studies, her voice steady and firm in the classroom, her presence respected in the community.

“Teaching was more than a job for me,” she explains. “It gave me purpose.”

But war slowly crept in and then suddenly it was everywhere. Streets she once walked with ease were now divided by checkpoints. Schools closed. Homes emptied. Her brother was killed in the early days of the fighting, caught in the crossfire. This loss left a deep ache that still jolts NourAlhuda awake at night, long after she left Khartoum behind.

In Al-Kufra, NourAlhuda and Arafa find a safe space to access health care, share their concerns, and begin rebuilding a sense of safety. Photo: IOM 2024/Mouaid Tariq Duffani

Across the Red Sea, her older cousin Arafa was completing Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when the news reached her. War had broken out. Her home was no longer safe. Her daughter had fled, but she wasn’t sure where to. To this day, she clings to hope, waiting for a word from her.

Weeks later, the cousins reunited unexpectedly in Al-Kufra, Libya. The reunion was not planned. Though the conflict had torn their lives apart, the search for safety had brought them back together under one roof.

Their journey was driven by survival instinct, yet enduring the ordeal demanded something more: resilience, support, and the will to keep going. It was this strength that led NourAlhuda to choose Libya, where she hoped to reunite with her son, who had fled Sudan earlier.

In Al-Kufra, the two shared more than a home. They shared loss, uncertainty, and the everyday challenges of survival. NourAlhuda kept busy, trying not to dwell on the past, but some nights the memories arrived uninvited.

“It’s a pain that never leaves you,” Arafa says quietly. “But we have to carry on.”

They struggled to find jobs, but by pooling their resources, they managed to pay rent and cover their basic needs.

“We had to stretch every dinar, but at least we had each other,” says Arafa.

Amid uncertainty, displaced communities support each other and find ways to endure hardship together. Photo: IOM 2024/Mouaid Tariq Duffani

This story was written by Ruba Abusrewil, Public Information and Media Assistant, and Mouaid Tariq Duffani, Digital Media Assistant, with IOM Libya.