Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders

The Agona West Municipal Environmental Officer, Mr. Mark Dzodzozie, has announced that the Assembly will soon impose spot fines on anyone found violating its environmental by-laws.

Speaking at Agona Swedru last Saturday after a five-hour clean-up exercise, Mr. Dzodzozie stressed that the Assembly had invested significant resources in public education campaigns to promote cleanliness, yet some residents continue to ignore the message.

The clean-up, which drew civic groups, residents, and various organisations, was jointly organised by the Agona West Environmental Health Department and the Swedruman Council of Chiefs. Participants undertook weeding, desilting drains, collecting refuse, and disposing of waste, while personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service flushed gutters to clear blockages.

Addressing the crowd, Mr. Dzodzozie commended their patriotism, noting that such civic responsibility was essential for national development, particularly in environmental health. He also acknowledged the support of the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Eric Gyamfi Odoom, Coordinating Director Mr. Samuel Asare, and the Swedruman Council of Chiefs under Nana Kweku Essieni V.

"Sanitation cleanness is the key factor in our daily lives, without clean environment, we would be doom. This explains why the Environmental Health Department of the Agona West Municipal Assembly keeps on educating the people to keep their surroundings clean and tidy.

"It should be everyday activity to eradicate airborne diseases from our communities because a healthy people make a healthy Nation. It behoves us therefore to work together in unison by keeping our homes and Street clean up on a daily basis. Environmental Health and Sanitation should be everybody's responsibility.

"I pray nobody is caught up with Sanitation offences because that would lead to a spot fine or face the law Court for consequences," Mr. Dzodzozie noted.

He further revealed that the monthly clean-up exercise will take place on the first Saturday of every month, emphasising that it would not be a “nine-day wonder.”

Staff of Maryking Stores, drivers from various transport unions, members of the Tailors and Dressmakers Association, NADMO staff, Environmental Health Department workers, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited employees were among the participants.