NDC Eastern Regional youth wing to hold candlelight vigil for 8 helicopter crash victims

The Eastern Regional Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to honour the eight victims of last week’s fatal helicopter crash.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m., with participants assembling at the Effiduase Traffic before marching to Jackson Park for the ceremony.

Among those to be remembered is Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, a native of the region, along with Dr. Alhaji Murtala Muhammad, Minister of Environment; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, NDC Vice Chairman; Samuel Aboagye; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Twum Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, all of the Ghana Air Force.

The NDC is urging attendees to wear the party’s official mourning colours of black and red, symbolising grief and unity.

According to the Youth Wing, the vigil will be a solemn moment for collective reflection, paying tribute to the victims’ service and sacrifices to the nation.