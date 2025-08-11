ModernGhana logo
Fire outbreak injures one, destroys three bedrooms at Moeshe Zongo

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Disaster
MON, 11 AUG 2025

A raging fire has gutted a three-bedroom house at Moeshe Zongo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, leaving one person in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 10, according to residents.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion in one of the rooms moments before the flames erupted.

A man in his 40s sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Tafo Hospital, where medical officials say he is in stable condition.

Speaking to OTEC FM, residents Maame Akosuah Gyamfuaa Sunday and Kwame Agyenim Boateng said that by the time the Ghana National Fire Service arrived, the fire had already consumed three rooms, leaving nothing salvageable.

Despite challenges in reaching the heart of the blaze, local youth joined efforts to contain it before it spread further.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, with investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service still underway.

Meanwhile, the community has been rallying around the affected family as they grapple with the loss of their home and belongings.

