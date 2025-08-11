Two SDA members die in gory accident on Kumasi-Bechem Road

Residents of Aburaso in the Ahafo Ano South East District of the Ashanti Region have recounted the harrowing events that led to the death of two members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church on the Kumasi–Bechem Highway.

One of the witnesses, Agyei Boateng Douglas, told this reporter that passing vehicles refused to stop and assist after the crash.

"Immediately after the accident, we rushed to the scene to help. After seeing the nature of the accident, we feared some may die and so we tried our best to get them to the hospital.

"All attempts to get them to the hospital proved futile as no driver was willing to stop and help.

"It took a try cycle driver to stop and transport the injured to the hospital however, two were pronounced dead upon arrival," he stated.

Douglas explained that they had been sitting along the roadside when a commercial bus, with registration number AS 6255-18, was involved in what he described as a “gory accident.” Survivors told him that a tyre burst had caused the crash.

The tragedy claimed the lives of two people, including a church elder, while several others — among them children — were left in critical condition.

The injured were taken to the Adugyama Hospital, but a mother with a broken neck and her son, who suffered a severe head injury, were later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for advanced care.