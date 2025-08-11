ModernGhana logo
M-CODe joins forces with CONIWAS to mark 2025 WASH Week

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation is collaborating with the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) and other stakeholders to observe the 2025 Ghana Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Week with activities across the country.

The 2025 WASH week is on the general theme “WASH for a Healthy Ghana, Everyone, Everywhere”, highlighting the importance of equity, inclusion, accountability, and partnerships in building sustainable WASH systems, while M-CODe has adopted the theme “Dignity for all, toilets for all: End Open Defecation Now.”

This annual event aims to promote public awareness of WASH issues and advocates for greater investment in resilient sanitation systems, equitable access to WASH, and sustained partnerships to achieve national and global WASH goals.

As part of the 2025 WASH week activities, M-CODe, through its regional offices in Upper East, Northern, Bono, Western, and Volta, will hold a series of events from Monday, August 11th, to Friday, August 15th.

The various M-CODe regional teams, as part of the activities, will visit markets, beaches, schools, and other notorious communities to shine media light on these places and to encourage an attitudinal change.

M-CODe, in a statement copied to Modern Ghana News in Accra, commended CONIWAS for the support and called on other stakeholders to support M-CODe advocacy efforts towards ending open defecation in the country.

The annual WASH Week platform established by CONIWAS in 2022 to raise public awareness and engage in advocacy for WASH issues across Ghana serves as a complementary event to the Mole Conference but with a greater emphasis on public sensitisation.

The week-long celebration is organised by different organisations in various locations and formats nationwide, coordinated by the CONIWAS Secretariat.

The 2025 Ghana WASH Week began on August 4, 2025, with the launch of a newly developed standard for reusable menstrual pads.

Other ongoing activities by CONIWAS and partners include media interviews and discussions, public processions, community and school outreaches, policy dialogues and symposia, and exhibitions of hygiene-promoting items.

Meanwhile, CONIWAS, during the official launch of the WASK week, disseminated a newly developed standard for reusable menstrual pads, which marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s push for inclusive and sustainable WASH practices.

Madam Basilia Nambigne, a leading voice in the sector, reaffirmed the significance of Ghana WASH Week in placing WASH issues at the forefront of national dialogue.

She described the development of the standard for reusable menstrual pads as a major milestone, noting that the process began five years ago, and commended the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for taking up CONIWAS’ proposal and seeing it through to publication.

“The dissemination of the standard is as important as the standard itself,” she said, expressing satisfaction that it has been featured as a central activity of the 2025 WASH Week.

Mr Harold Esseku, a key development partner, underscored the importance of the standard in the broader WASH ecosystem and described menstrual hygiene awareness as a growing area of concern and praised stakeholders for their collective efforts in realising the standard.

Madam Ellen Gyekye, Programmes Officer at the National School Health Education Programme (SHEP), highlighted the importance of menstrual hygiene for schoolgirls. She urged manufacturers to adhere to the standard to ensure a healthy and safe alternative for menstrual management.

She also called for investment in WASH facilities in schools to support the effective use of reusable pads. “GES remains committed to engaging the Ghana Standards Authority and the Ministry of Education to promote this standard,” she said.

