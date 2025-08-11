ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IGP Yohuno promotes two officers for rescuing robbery victims

  Mon, 11 Aug 2025
Social News IGP Yohuno promotes two officers for rescuing robbery victims
MON, 11 AUG 2025

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted two officers of the Ghana Police Service for their role in rescuing two robbery victims and arresting seven suspects.

Chief Inspector Patience Kotoka has been recommended to join the next Police Cadet Course at the Police Academy to be commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps upon successful completion, while Constable Joseph Akondoh has been promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency said the two officers, both stationed at the Anyaa District Police Command, together with four Community Police Assistants (CPAs), were honoured by the IGP and the Police Management Board at the Police Headquarters on August 8, 2025.

The officers' diligence, dedication, and vigilance during a snap check operation at Ablekuma Borkorborkor in the Greater Accra Region on August 7, 2025, led to the rescue of two robbery victims and the arrest of suspects.

At about 12:30 a.m., while conducting routine vehicle checks, the officers stopped a green pickup truck carrying three passengers in its open bucket.

The release said two of the passengers jumped down and called for help, telling the officers they had been attacked the previous night during a robbery involving their 5,400-litre fuel tanker near Nsawam.

The officers immediately rescued the victims and arrested one suspect, while the others fled.

Subsequent operations in the Eastern Region led to the arrest of six additional suspects and the recovery of the stolen fuel tanker along with other exhibits.

The IGP commended the officers and CPAs for their exemplary performance and urged all personnel to emulate their professionalism, vigilance, and commitment to duty.

He reaffirmed the Police Administration's commitment to recognising and rewarding officers who distinguish themselves in the line of duty.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Otumfuo addresses Asanteman today

2 hours ago

IGP Yohuno promotes two officers for rescuing robbery victims IGP Yohuno promotes two officers for rescuing robbery victims

2 hours ago

MP for New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi We have to support government to get new aircraft as a matter of urgency – NPP M...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Franklin Cudjoe blames Akufo-Addo Helicopter crash: Franklin Cudjoe blames Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumias 2024 presidential campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye NPP flagbearer race: ‘Kennedy Agyapong’s only strategy is insults and threats’ —...

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapongs campaign spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng NPP flagbear race: Bawumia didn’t perform better to deserve a second chance — Ke...

2 hours ago

Gov’t misses T-bill target by ¢1.7bn after 3 weeks of oversubscription, but rates continue to fall Gov’t misses T-bill target by ¢1.7bn after 3 weeks of oversubscription, but rate...

2 hours ago

BoG gold reserves hit 34.40 tonnes in July BoG gold reserves hit 34.40 tonnes in July

2 hours ago

Commercial Banks dominate Ghana’s credit bureau activity as digital lending surges Commercial Banks dominate Ghana’s credit bureau activity as digital lending surg...

2 hours ago

Ghana records 18 new Mpox cases, total now hits 346 Ghana records 18 new Mpox cases, total now hits 346

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line