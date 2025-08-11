IGP Yohuno promotes two officers for rescuing robbery victims

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted two officers of the Ghana Police Service for their role in rescuing two robbery victims and arresting seven suspects.

Chief Inspector Patience Kotoka has been recommended to join the next Police Cadet Course at the Police Academy to be commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps upon successful completion, while Constable Joseph Akondoh has been promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency said the two officers, both stationed at the Anyaa District Police Command, together with four Community Police Assistants (CPAs), were honoured by the IGP and the Police Management Board at the Police Headquarters on August 8, 2025.

The officers' diligence, dedication, and vigilance during a snap check operation at Ablekuma Borkorborkor in the Greater Accra Region on August 7, 2025, led to the rescue of two robbery victims and the arrest of suspects.

At about 12:30 a.m., while conducting routine vehicle checks, the officers stopped a green pickup truck carrying three passengers in its open bucket.

The release said two of the passengers jumped down and called for help, telling the officers they had been attacked the previous night during a robbery involving their 5,400-litre fuel tanker near Nsawam.

The officers immediately rescued the victims and arrested one suspect, while the others fled.

Subsequent operations in the Eastern Region led to the arrest of six additional suspects and the recovery of the stolen fuel tanker along with other exhibits.

The IGP commended the officers and CPAs for their exemplary performance and urged all personnel to emulate their professionalism, vigilance, and commitment to duty.

He reaffirmed the Police Administration's commitment to recognising and rewarding officers who distinguish themselves in the line of duty.

GNA