Manhyia South MP organises free eye screening for thousands of residents

Thousands of residents in the Manhyia South Constituency have benefited from a free eye screening exercise organised by the Member of Parliament for the area, Lawyer Nana Barfour Awuah, in collaboration with a team of eye specialists.

The event, which took place on Sunday, August 10, 2025, provided residents with comprehensive eye check-ups, treatment for minor eye conditions, and medication.

In addition, 70 individuals diagnosed with cataracts were booked for free surgery to be performed by specialist surgeons in the coming weeks.

Speaking to newsmen during the exercise, Hon. Barfour Awuah emphasised that access to quality healthcare remained a top priority in his development agenda for the constituency.

“The eyes are the window to the body’s health, yet many of our people ignore routine check-ups until it’s too late. That is why I decided to bring this free service to the doorsteps of my constituents. My commitment is to ensure that the wellbeing of my people is never compromised due to financial or logistical barriers,” he stated.

He urged residents to make their health a priority and to seek medical attention promptly when needed.

“I want everyone in Manhyia South to understand that health is wealth. Without good health, we cannot work, we cannot learn, and we cannot live fulfilling lives. Let us all make our health conditions a major priority, not an afterthought,” the MP added.

One of the beneficiaries, Maame Yaa Konadu, a 58-year-old petty trader, expressed deep gratitude to the MP, describing the initiative as “a blessing” for people who cannot afford private medical services.

“I have been struggling to see clearly for months, but I could not afford to visit a specialist. Today, I have been examined, given medicine, and booked for further treatment—all for free. God bless our MP for thinking about the poor. I appeal to him to continue such programmes regularly so more people can benefit,” she said with relief.

Another resident, Seidu Musa, a 42-year-old driver, also praised the MP for his concern for the community’s welfare.

“Many leaders make promises and disappear after elections, but Lawyer Barfour Awuah has shown that he truly cares. I came here thinking I only had minor issues, but the doctors told me my eyes were developing a condition that could be treated early. Without this screening, I would not have known. We need more leaders like him,” Musa said.

The free eye screening exercise was conducted in partnership with a team of ophthalmologists and optometrists, who also educated participants on eye care, preventive measures, and lifestyle practices to protect vision.

Some of the beneficiaries left the venue with medication, reading glasses, and renewed hope that such health interventions would become a regular feature in the constituency.