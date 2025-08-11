Privacy Beyond the Grave

In an age where smartphones and social media have transformed us all into instant broadcasters, we have reached a dangerous precipice: the death of privacy, not just for the living, but for the dead.

Recently in Ghana, tragedy struck when a plane crash claimed the lives of eight remarkable men. In the aftermath, grief was not the only thing that spread—graphic images and videos of the victims circulated online with alarming speed. The act was not only an affront to the dignity of the deceased, but also a cruel invasion into the sacred grief of their families.

“Privacy is not a privilege—it is the oxygen of dignity.”

Legally, the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) in Ghana—like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—does not extend its provisions to deceased persons. The law is clear: data protection rights belong to the living. But herein lies the flaw in a purely legalistic approach—just because something is legal does not make it right. Society is governed not only by statutes and case law, but also by the invisible codes of morality, culture, and respect.

In Ghanaian tradition, respect for the dead is sacred. Across our diverse cultures, from the Akan to the Ewe, from the Ga to the Dagomba, and every tribe especially in Africa, there is an unwritten law that the dead are to be treated with reverence. It is why we pour libations before their journey to the ancestral realm. It is why coffins are crafted with dignity, and funerals are marked by solemnity. To broadcast the mangled remains of a human being who once walked among us is to trample on that cultural covenant.

And yet, in the chase for likes, retweets, and the illusion of breaking news, too many have abandoned this sacred duty. Cameramen, journalists, bloggers, influencers, and even political actors have weaponised tragedy—turning moments of national mourning into stages for self-promotion or partisan rhetoric. Some have used the occasion to hurl insults or score political points, compounding the grief of the bereaved.

We must ask ourselves: have we become so desensitised that a human life is now content? Have we replaced empathy with engagement metrics? The dignity of the human person should not expire upon death. In fact, it is in death that dignity deserves its fiercest defence.

Legally, while the Data Protection Act may not punish the sharing of deceased persons’ images, other laws and moral frameworks do come into play. Ghana’s criminal laws recognise the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace. Defamation laws, though traditionally protecting the living, can indirectly shield the reputation of families. Our Constitution enshrines the right to dignity as a fundamental human right—dignity that does not dissolve the moment the heart stops beating.

But beyond the law lies a deeper truth—privacy is a shared human value. The harm done to a family when their loved one’s final moments are splashed across the internet is immeasurable. The trauma is compounded by the knowledge that strangers are consuming and commenting on those images without context, empathy, or restraint.

The call to action is urgent. Media houses must adopt and enforce ethical guidelines that ban the publication of graphic images without consent. Journalists must remember that the press is not merely a business, but a public trust. Politicians must resist the urge to turn tragedy into a podium. Social media influencers must understand that their reach comes with a moral responsibility. And citizens—ordinary people with smartphones—must recognise that pressing “share” is not a harmless act.

Cultural wisdom teaches us that the way you treat the dead is the way you wish to be remembered. We must therefore begin to see privacy as not just a legal right, but a moral obligation—a precious currency of respect that should not expire.

It is time for Ghana to lead by example. Let us spark a national conversation that bridges the gap between law and morality, between legality and decency. Let us teach in our schools that privacy is part of character, part of honour. Let us remind our storytellers—whether they work in newsrooms or hold a camera phone—that the power to share is also the power to harm.

When history looks back at how we handled our tragedies, may it be said that we chose compassion over sensationalism, dignity over clicks, and respect over recklessness. Because in the end, privacy is not merely about information—it is about humanity. And humanity, whether living or dead, is priceless.

“In protecting the privacy of the dead, we protect the soul of the living.”