Dear critical reader, as the conflict in Ukraine rages on, it is time to consider unconventional solutions. One potential approach is to support a Russian government in exile, providing an alternative leadership structure and undermining Vladimir Putin's legitimacy.

Drawing inspiration from the French government in exile led by General De Gaulle during World War II, this initiative could galvanise opposition to Putin's regime and offer a vision for a post-Putin Russia. The widow of Alexander Navalny, a prominent opposition leader, could be encouraged to lead this effort.

International cooperation would be crucial in recognising and supporting the new leadership structure. Sanctioned Russian assets could be transferred to the government in exile, providing vital resources. Moreover, this new government could be admitted to both NATO and the EU, providing a clear path towards integration with the international community and fostering a sense of belonging and cooperation.

President Putin must be made aware that his intransigence in withdrawing Russian forces from occupied Ukraine territories, including Crimea, would only hasten the establishment of a Russian government in exile. The international community's patience is wearing thin, and a clear path forward must be chosen.

This approach would require careful planning and coordination, but it could be a game-changer in the conflict. By supporting a Russian government in exile and paving the way for its integration into NATO and the EU, the international community can help bring an end to the war in Ukraine and promote a more stable future for the region.

