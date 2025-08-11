ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 11 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Can Supporting a Russian Government in Exile End the War in Ukraine?

Can Supporting a Russian Government in Exile End the War in Ukraine?

Dear critical reader, as the conflict in Ukraine rages on, it is time to consider unconventional solutions. One potential approach is to support a Russian government in exile, providing an alternative leadership structure and undermining Vladimir Putin's legitimacy.

Drawing inspiration from the French government in exile led by General De Gaulle during World War II, this initiative could galvanise opposition to Putin's regime and offer a vision for a post-Putin Russia. The widow of Alexander Navalny, a prominent opposition leader, could be encouraged to lead this effort.

International cooperation would be crucial in recognising and supporting the new leadership structure. Sanctioned Russian assets could be transferred to the government in exile, providing vital resources. Moreover, this new government could be admitted to both NATO and the EU, providing a clear path towards integration with the international community and fostering a sense of belonging and cooperation.

President Putin must be made aware that his intransigence in withdrawing Russian forces from occupied Ukraine territories, including Crimea, would only hasten the establishment of a Russian government in exile. The international community's patience is wearing thin, and a clear path forward must be chosen.

This approach would require careful planning and coordination, but it could be a game-changer in the conflict. By supporting a Russian government in exile and paving the way for its integration into NATO and the EU, the international community can help bring an end to the war in Ukraine and promote a more stable future for the region.

#RussianGovernmentInExile #UkraineWar #PostPutinRussia #NATOExpansion #EUIntegration #InternationalCooperation #ConflictResolution

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1646)

More

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

IGP Yohuno promotes two officers for rescuing robbery victims IGP Yohuno promotes two officers for rescuing robbery victims

34 minutes ago

MP for New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi We have to support government to get new aircraft as a matter of urgency – NPP M...

34 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Franklin Cudjoe blames Akufo-Addo Helicopter crash: Franklin Cudjoe blames Akufo-Addo

53 minutes ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumias 2024 presidential campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye NPP flagbearer race: ‘Kennedy Agyapong’s only strategy is insults and threats’ —...

53 minutes ago

Kennedy Agyapongs campaign spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng NPP flagbear race: Bawumia didn’t perform better to deserve a second chance — Ke...

53 minutes ago

Gov’t misses T-bill target by ¢1.7bn after 3 weeks of oversubscription, but rates continue to fall Gov’t misses T-bill target by ¢1.7bn after 3 weeks of oversubscription, but rate...

53 minutes ago

Kwahu West records first Mpox case Kwahu West records first Mpox case

53 minutes ago

BoG gold reserves hit 34.40 tonnes in July BoG gold reserves hit 34.40 tonnes in July

53 minutes ago

Commercial Banks dominate Ghana’s credit bureau activity as digital lending surges Commercial Banks dominate Ghana’s credit bureau activity as digital lending surg...

53 minutes ago

Ghana records 18 new Mpox cases, total now hits 346 Ghana records 18 new Mpox cases, total now hits 346

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line