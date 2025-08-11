ModernGhana logo
Helicopter crash: St. James old boys eulogize Squadron Leader Peter Anala

Squadron Leader Peter B. AnalaSquadron Leader Peter B. Anala

More tributes are pouring in for the eight Ghanaians who perished in last Wednesday’s helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims, including two cabinet ministers and six others, were en route to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when tragedy struck.

Among the deceased was Squadron Leader Peter B. Anala, a proud alumnus of St. James Seminary and Senior High School.

His passing has drawn a heartfelt tribute from the St. James Old Boys Association (JOBA), of which he was a member of the 2007 Year Group.

In a statement signed by JOBA Global President Dr. Adu Appiah-Kubi, the association hailed the late officer as a “distinguished brother” and “a gallant officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.”

“A proud ɔhoteni and a devoted alumnus of St. James Seminary Senior High School, Sqn. Ldr. Anala exemplified our cherished motto — Sincerity, Fidelity, and Perseverance. His life reflected the discipline of a soldier, the heart of a servant leader, and the faith of a true Catholic gentleman,” the statement read.

The association praised Squadron Leader Anala for embodying courage, precision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. They noted that he led with integrity, inspired his colleagues, and consistently placed the safety and well-being of others above his own. Beyond his military service, he was remembered as an active member of the Catholic Church, dedicating his time, talents, and devotion to the mission of Christ and the welfare of the faithful.

“The JOBA fraternity fondly remembers his humility, professionalism, and infectious drive to serve both his country and his God. He was a true Saint — steadfast in duty, loyal in friendship, and persevering in every challenge,” the statement concluded.

Please find below the full text of the statement issued by JOBA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
ST. JAMES OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION (JOBA) MOURNS THE DEMISE OF SQN. LDR. PETER B. ANALA

ACCRA, GHANA, 6 August 2025 – The St. James Old Boys Association (JOBA) is deeply saddened to announce the tragic passing of our distinguished brother, Squadron Leader Peter B. Anala of the 2007 Year Group. Sqn. Ldr. Anala, a gallant officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, lost his life in the recent military helicopter crash in Ghana.

A proud ɔhoteni and a devoted alumnus of St. James Seminary Senior High School, Sqn. Ldr. Anala exemplified our cherished motto — Sincerity, Fidelity, and Perseverance. His life reflected the discipline of a soldier, the heart of a servant leader, and the faith of a true Catholic gentleman.

As a Squadron Leader, he embodied courage, precision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. He led with integrity, inspired his colleagues, and placed the safety and well-being of others above his own. Beyond his military service, he was an active member of the Catholic Church, offering his time, talent, and devotion to the mission of Christ and the welfare of the faithful.

The JOBA fraternity fondly remembers his humility, professionalism, and infectious drive to serve both his country and his God. He was a true Saint — steadfast in duty, loyal in friendship, and persevering in every challenge.

We extend our deepest condolences to his bereaved family, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Catholic community. We have lost not only a patriot and a brother but also a shining example of the values we uphold as Ahotefoɔ. His sacrifice and legacy will be etched in the hearts of all who knew him.

Funeral and memorial arrangements to honour our gallant brother will be announced in due course. Rest well, Saint. Your race is run; your crown awaits. May his noble soul rest in perfect peace.

Dr Adu Appiah-Kubi
JOBA Global President

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

