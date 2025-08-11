Helicopter crash: It is crucial that Parliament also sets up its own inquiry — Dr. Amin Adam

Former Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has urged Parliament to open its own investigation into the August 6 military helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including two cabinet ministers.

Speaking to Channel One News’ Fauzu Masawudu during the burial of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr. Adam stressed the importance of a broader inquiry alongside the Ghana Armed Forces’ internal probe.

“While the Ghana Armed Forces have launched an investigation, it is crucial that Parliament also sets up its own inquiry. This will ensure wider accountability and help us learn critical lessons to prevent such accidents from happening again,” he said.

Former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery also paid tribute to the victims, extending his condolences to their families. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. The entire nation owes them gratitude and prayers for strength to endure their loss,” he said.

President John Dramani Mahama confirmed that forensic reports for all eight victims, whose bodies were severely burnt, had been received following DNA analyses in South Africa. In keeping with Islamic tradition, Janazah prayers for Dr. Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed were performed at the Forecourt of the State House, led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, before their burial at the Military Cemetery near Burma Camp.

The crash also claimed the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, National Democratic Congress Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

A three-day national mourning period began on August 7, marked by a flower-laying ceremony and a memorial service on August 9. The state funeral for all victims will take place on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Black Star Square in Accra.

According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the Z-9 helicopter carrying three crew members and five passengers went “off the radar” shortly after departing Accra at 09:12 GMT for Obuasi, where the delegation was to attend an anti-illegal mining event. A search-and-rescue mission later confirmed that all onboard had died.