Communiqué on the national tragedy: Condolences, solidarity, and a call for respectful conduct

At the conclusion of its 9th Annual Conference, the Ghana Sociological and Anthropological Association (GSAA) extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the victims of the recent tragic helicopter crash that has deeply shaken the nation.

We stand in unwavering solidarity with all those affected by this catastrophic event. This loss has reverberated not only across Ghana but also among global communities that share our grief. At this difficult moment, our thoughts are with the bereaved families, the injured, and all those who have been emotionally, psychologically, or otherwise impacted by this tragedy.

The GSAA acknowledges that official investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash have commenced. We urge all Ghanaians to exercise patience and support the work of the relevant authorities to allow for a thorough, independent, and transparent inquiry.

In line with our values as sociologists, anthropologists, and social workers committed to the preservation of human dignity and social responsibility, we strongly appeal to the public to uphold the sanctity of life and dignity of the deceased. We call on all citizens to refrain from sharing or circulating graphic images or videos of the victims. Let us collectively promote a culture of compassion, respect, and ethical conduct in the face of grief. As an academic and professional body, we reaffirm our commitment to contributing to national healing, promoting responsible citizenship, and engaging in scholarly reflections on issues of public concern.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Issued by:

The Ghana Sociological and Anthropological Association (GSAA), at the close of its 9th Annual Conference held at the University of Ghan, Legon on August 8, 2025.

Prof. William Boateng (GSAA National Convenor)