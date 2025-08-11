Sheikh Dr. Umar Jallo offered Salatul Ga’ib for Muslims in helicopter tragedy

As Ghana mourns the tragic loss of eight prominent citizens in a military helicopter crash, Sheikh Dr. Yousuf Umar Jallo, a revered Islamic scholar, last Friday led national prayers and offered a deeply unifying message to a grieving nation at Masjid Al aqsa in Ashaiman Atedaka.

In a solemn observance, Sheikh Jallo performed Salatul Ga’ib, the funeral prayer in absentia, urging that the deceased be honored with dignity, and in accordance with their faiths, especially where bodies are not recovered.

The crash, which occurred en route to Obuasi, claimed the lives of senior government officials, military personnel, and party leaders. The confirmed victims include: Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, Dr. Alhaji Murtala Muhammed, MP for Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science & Technology, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the NDC and Samuel Aboagye, former Parliamentary Candidate.

Others include Sqn. Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu and Sgt. Ernest Addo.

Calling the nation to observe ta’ziya, a traditional practice of offering condolences grounded in patience, sincerity, and compassion, Sheikh Jallo urged Ghanaians to support the grieving families with presence and prayer.

"We must extend ta’ziya to the families who carry burdens beyond measure,” he said. “Let your words be patient, your prayers sincere, your presence a reminder that they do not walk this valley alone.”

He emphasized the importance of upholding dignity in death, especially through Islamic rites, and called for respectful burial practices and discourse that honor the legacies of the fallen.

"The living must choose how we speak, how we bury, how we honor the memory of those who have fallen,” he noted. “Let us separate with dignity, especially for our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

While acknowledging the enormity of the loss, “eight lives taken, eight families changed forever”, Sheikh Jallo reminded the nation that grief must not lead to paralysis. Instead, he called for reflection, healing, and collective responsibility.

He reiterated the value of Salatul Ga’ib in instances where the bodies are not recovered, allowing the community to grieve together even in the absence of physical remains.

"Let no one think the loss is unseen, or that the sacrifice passes unnoticed by God,” he said.

Using the moment to call for national service and unity, Sheikh Jallo referenced a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him):

"The best of people are those who serve their nation.

"To serve one’s nation is a noble act when done with integrity and mercy,” he said. “Let us honor that truth by serving ours with humility, by seeking justice for all, and by binding our wounds with acts of solidarity.”