Agona Nyakrom Omanhene appeal for 3rd district for Agonaman to speed up development

Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyie Nyarku Eku X has appealed to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government to create a third District for Agonaman to speed up development of the area.

According to the Omanhene, Agonaman used to have 3 Urban Councils, namely Swedru, Nyakrom/Nkum and Nsaba Urban Councils.

"Two of these urban councils, Swedru and Nsaba have been raised to Municipal and District status respectively, while that of Nyakrom is still waiting.

"Your Excellency, this appeal was receiving positive attention from former President Kufour before he left office and has continued to be our flagship appeal to President Atta Mills and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo over the years.

"Nananom have already allocated a vast land at Nyakrom for offices and residential buildings for the establishment of the District which will be known as Agona Central District, with its capital Agona Nyakrom to serve communities in the area.

"We therefore appeal to you, your Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama to consider bringing this our long-standing request to fruition," he stated.

Okofo Katakyie Nyarku Eku X stated these at a durbar organized by the chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom to climax their annual Akwambo festival.

Touching on the theme for this year's Annual Akwambo festival, Okofo Katakyie Nyarku Eku X expressed concern over the level of indiscipline among the youth in the country, especially in the Agona Nyakrom Traditional area.

"Our theme for this year's Akwambo "Salvaging Declining Social Values: A Shared Responsibility of Government and Traditional Rulers" has been chosen as a matter of grave concern to address a canker which is rapidly eroding human dignity and even threatening human existence.

"I dwell on discipline, which is paramount to the success of all human activities and endeavours.

"On the part of traditional rulers, as we all know, discipline management begins from homes through community to national dimension and as traditional rulers who are leaders of the communities, we have the onerous responsibility to ensure high level of discipline in our communities which will eventually reflect on national discipline.

"If we have highly disciplined community citizens who are respectful, honest, clean, patriotic and God fearing, who eventually move to urban areas and occupy high civil and public positions, we would not witness the high level of disrespect for the elderly and authority.

"Corruption, huge embezzlement of funds, filthy streets and gutters, apathetic handling of public property and assets and indiscriminate killing of citizens through armed robbery on highways and homes.

"I therefore take this opportunity to implore all Traditional Leaders and Government through its agencies to urge members of our various communities and those in public agencies to let honesty, firmness, fairness and equity prevails at all levels," the Omanhene stressed.

Okofo Katakyie Nyarku Eku X however, appeal to government to assist traditional leaders in the fight against indiscipline to reverse declining social values by restoring the powers of traditional rulers to enact certain laws that would empower them to succeed in arresting these declining social values.

The Agona Nyakrom Omanhene concluded by requesting the upgrading of the Health Center at Nyakrom to at least a Polyclinic status to serve the health needs of communities.

Omanhene of Assin Qwirenkyi Traditional Area, Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, who was the chairman of the occasion, donated 200 bags of cement and cash of GHS5,000 towards the upgrading of the Health Center to a Polyclinic status.