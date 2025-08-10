The West’s Grand Deception is Cracking up in real-time

One of the questions I asked my European friends and colleagues when I sojourned there was why, after they proclaimed themselves the most intelligent and superior human beings, they were never willing to compete with other human beings on equal terrain without stacking the cards in their favor, only to proclaim themselves the winners in unequal battles.

Of course, no one ever gave me an answer.

Europeans stole two Chinese inventions, gunpowder and the compass, and used these tools to menace and plunder the world.

Perched atop their stolen wealth, the shameless genocidalists proclaimed: “Look how intelligent, how superior we are!”

Let’s travel back to the gory aftermath of the second European Tribal War, which was promoted to World War II by the self-anointed victors - led by the imperial trinity of Washington, London, and Paris—gathered at their mahogany tables and concocted a glittering lie with which they carved up the world into spheres of influences to satify their imperial ambitions.

The sanctimonious hypocrites belched out lofty words about a new world order, international law, peace, and prosperity through cooperation. They unveiled institutions draped in the velvet of idealism: the United Nations (UN), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Criminal Court (ICC), and so on.

The world was told these were Instruments of peace and guardians of justice. Of course, they never meant a word of it!

Given their record, we can dismiss such claims as unadulterated nonsense. As always, Europe merely weaponized hypocrisy.

As even the most ardent West-worshippers among us now admit, these bodies were never neutral or global. Although wrapped in a lofty universal halo, they were born in the belly of the Western empire, were crafted to serve its interests, and fine-tuned to punish any nation foolish enough to resist the diktats of their so-called “rules-based order.”

What we are witnessing today is not a malfunction of these institutions - it is their precise design working precisely as intended, but the victims are now waking up, and they are challenging the unjust international order stacked in favor of people of the European Stock, apologies to my former editor at the New African magazine, the inimitable Baffour Ankomah

Let’s begin with the United Nations - perhaps the grandest fraud. It masquerades as a parliament of nations, yet functions as a glorified puppet show, with Western hands firmly lodged in the backs of every major committee and agency.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is a permanent con—a colonial-era relic where the imperial powers get veto power over international justice. The U.S., U.K., and France use this chamber like mob bosses in a backroom, greenlighting invasions and coups while blocking justice with their vetoes.

As we have lamented several times in the blog, the greatest mystery is why African plantation managers waste their people’s money to make useless speeches at the UNGA (Unimportant Nations General Assembly) when they are not represented at the UN Big Man’s Table, the UNSC.

Any serious people with brains who are serious about their sovereignty should have opted to boycott an organization that had Britain and France at the UNSC as veto-wielding permanent members when the whole African continent was denied representation.

While we can understand why it could have been so in the 1950s, it is untenable in 2025. But the West-curated plantation superversiros who masquerade as presidents in Africa will not feel the shame.

Do we remember Iraq, where Washington and London conjured a fantasy of “weapons of mass destruction,” bullied the world with bogus intelligence, and launched an illegal war that killed over a million human beings?

What did the UN do except watch, whimper, and roll over like a dog seeking affection?

There were no sanctions or indictments because imperial criminals are above international law.

Do we recollect Libya, where the West used “humanitarian” Resolution 1973 as a Trojan Horse?

NATO took the UN’s legal fig leaf and turned Libya, once Africa’s most prosperous country, into a smoking crater filled with warlords, human traffickers, and open-air slave markets.

Again, UN diplomats smiled politely and returned to their Geneva and New York cocktail parties.

The West also misused the IAEA and weaponized it as a sanctimonious outfit masquerading as the world’s nuclear watchdog. As we have seen recently, the IAEA is a contaminated institution—rotten to the core, riddled with Western agents, and repurposed as a geopolitical attack dog.

Iran stands as Exhibit A in this farce and revealed the IAEA as a veritable nest of spies and an accomplice to assassinations.

For decades, Tehran has abided by every humiliating inspection regime, submitted to every Western demand, and signed the JCPOA in good faith.

And how has the IAEA repaid this? By leaking confidential information to hostile intelligence agencies and helping coordinate the soft groundwork for economic strangulation. And worse, it served as an intelligence pipeline that enabled the cold-blooded assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists.

The 12-Day Israel-Iran war revealed that the IAEA has blood on its hands. The targeted killings of Iranian scientists - assassinations widely attributed to Israel’s Mossad - could not have occurred without inside help. Surveillance, identification, schedules, and lab access do not fall from the sky. These were not random acts of violence. They were coordinated, intelligence-led acts of terrorism - enabled by an IAEA infested with Western operatives posing as inspectors.

What is most troubling is the silence of the IAEA on these murders and attacks on civilian nuclear infrastructures that were expressly prohibited by international law. There was not even a perfunctory condemnation from the IAEA.

The Geneva Conventions, Article 56(1) prohibits attack on: “Works or installations containing dangerous forces, namely dams, dykes and nuclear electrical generating stations, shall not be made the object of attack, even where these objects are military objectives, if such attack may cause the release of dangerous forces and consequent severe losses among the civilian population.”)

The same agency that obsesses over a centrifuge count in Natanz turns mute when state terrorism wipes out Iranian scientists in the streets.

Despite its complicity and despite not finding a voice to condemn the attack on nuclear facilities, the shameless head of the IAEA came out to demand that Iran continue to allow its spies back.

The temerity of it all!

Meanwhile, Israel - the only nuclear-armed state in West Asia - gets a free pass. It refuses to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and with the assistance of the West, has built and stockpiled hundreds of nuclear warheads, and dares the world to speak.

The IAEA dare not inspect Dimona because Israel is an outpost of the Empire, and the Empire has no rules—only weapons with which it imposes its will on the world

Little wonder that the Iranians dismantled the IAEA cameras and kicked out the spies masquerading as inspectors.

Consider the International Criminal Court, Western imperialism in legal drag. As attested to by the blunt statement of former British FM Robin Cook, the ICC is nothing but a Whiteman’s justice wearing a wig: “The ICC is not a court set up to bring to book prime ministers of the United Kingdom or presidents of the United States.”

This circus court, headquartered in The Hague but mentally located somewhere between Langley and Whitehall, likes to brand itself as the arbiter of global justice. Still, it is a kangaroo court reserved exclusively for the enemies of Western hegemony.

The ICC considers African leaders as fair game, and the plantation supervisors are too timid to raise their voices. African leaders (Charles Taylor, Laurent Gbagbo) are trotted out like trophies for the cameras, humiliated and jailed.

But when the architects of Iraq’s destruction—George W. Bush and Tony Blair—walk freely and make millions giving speeches, the ICC suddenly loses jurisdiction.

When Barack Obama plays video games with drone strikes, vaporizing wedding parties across Afghanistan and Yemen, the ICC loses its eyesight. And when Benjamin Netanyahu’s real-time war crimes are broadcast live from Gaza - white phosphorus, bombing of hospitals, starvation blockades - the ICC becomes a monastery of silence.

With stunning alacrity, the ICC finds its voice when the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, was falsely accused of kidnapping Ukrainian children! With lightning speed, the ICC issues an arrest warrant for the Russian leader. Putin was not being prosecuted for war crimes proven in court; he is being persecuted for geopolitical defiance.

Except to the purblind, the ICC is not about justice. It is about coercion and submission. We can consider it as the legal wing of NATO - a stick used to beat the Global South into obedience to Western diktats

Here lies the West’s strategic blunder: weaponizing these institutions beyond recognition has destroyed whatever moral legitimacy it once pretended to have.

The illusion of the West as some purveyor of value is broken. The mask is off as the global majority is no longer fooled.

That was a major fatal mistake by the Empire, which I warned my European friends against. You fool some people some time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time. Every day, the bucket goes into the well; the bottom will fall off one day.

Why should Iran trust the IAEA when it is infested with spies and complicit in murder?

Why should Africa trust the UN when it stood by and watched Libya burn? While Charles Taylor rot in jail while Tony Blair top up his bank accounts giving speeches.

Why should Russia, China, or any BRICS nation cooperate with the ICC, when it operates like a courtroom in colonial Kenya - white judges, black defendants, and Western sponsors?

Gladly, the backlash is underway. BRICS is not just growing—it is becoming an alternative axis of global power. Nations are ditching the dollar, trading in local currencies, and building parallel institutions and geopolitical architectures - from financial systems to security alliances—that no longer depend on Western approval.

The world is fragmenting, and the West is no longer at the center. A New World Order is being born and, for the first time in five centuries, the West is no longer at the control center.

In their desperation to cling to supremacy and hegemony, Western powers have scorched the credibility of every institution they built. The IAEA, the UN, the ICC—each one now drips with blood, bias, hypocrisy, and betrayal.

The Global South no longer considers these institutions objective arbiters of International laws; they are remembered not for justice, but for the long, cold shadow they cast over the post-colonial world.

The majority of the world now sees the bodies buried beneath Western benevolence and knows that these institutions were not corrupted—they were corrupt by design.

As I have often said, history's verdict will be harsh on the West.

The West, in its arrogance, believed it could play God forever, define morality while committing atrocities, and dominate forever through a labyrinth of rules rigged in its favor.

But no more; the great awakening is underway.

The Empire is collapsing under the weight of its hubris and its contradictions. Its crimes are no longer hidden, its puppets are no longer respected, and its institutions are no longer feared.

The age of Western domination is ending—not with a bang, but with a chorus of indifference from the world it once ruled.

And the rest of us? We will not mourn its passing as we considet it as a good riddance to a harmful and very toxic rubbish.

©️ Fẹ̀mi Akọ̀mọ̀‌làfẹ̀

(Farmer, Writer, Published Author, Essayist, Satirist, Social Commentator, Polemicist-General of the Pan-African Republic)

My Mission: Stultitia Delenda Est - Stupidity Must be Destroyed!

I am an unapologetic Pan-Africanist who is unconditionally opposed to any form or manifestation of racism, fascism, and discrimination.

